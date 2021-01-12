Chelsea Houska reveals Teen Mom 2 ‘didn’t feel right anymore’

Chelsea Houska is done with Teen Mom 2.

The decision wasn’t made lightly, and the reality TV star revealed she lost sleep over whether to continue to film or walk away.

Last week, Teen Mom 2 viewers saw her announcement to her friends and castmates. It shocked several of them, but everyone wished her well as she transitions into the next step in her life with Cole DeBoer by her side.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 ‘didn’t feel right anymore’

In the clip for the next episode of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Nessa asks Chelsea Houska if she is still set on walking away from the show.

It is clear that the Teen Mom 2 star didn’t take this decision lightly. In fact, Cole DeBoer confirmed it weighed heavily on his wife.

As Chelsea describes what led her to the decision, including losing sleep, she said, “I, it just felt like to me, it got to the point where I just couldn’t, it didn’t feel right anymore.”

Viewers know that Chelsea was struggling with panic attacks and anxiety in recent years. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, everything changed.

When it was revealed that she, Cole, and the kids would have to do multiple COVID-19 tests a week in order to film, it was clear she was uncomfortable. Chelsea commented about that before the season ended, which led to speculation that was why she quit Teen Mom 2.

What’s next for Chelsea Houska now that Teen Mom 2 is done?

There are only a few weeks before Chelsea Houska is due to welcome her fourth child. Another little DeBoer is joining the family and the excitement is building for their family to be complete.

On top of welcoming another little one, Chelsea and Cole DeBoer are working on their house. They have been showing off their progress and additions as they happen. The couple recently came under fire after they showed off the clear baby gate they installed to keep the kids away from the stairs.

A new home goods line is also on the way. The line is called Aubree Says and Chelsea has been showing off pieces from it for a while. While it hasn’t received an awesome reception, it is something she is passionate about.

Teen Mom 2 was a huge part of her life, but now, it looks like that chapter is closing for good as Chelsea changes gears and continues to build her empire.

As she says goodbye on the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Chelsea Houska will be walking away from something that changed her life and documented her journey from where she was to where she’s come.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.