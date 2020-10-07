Chef Kiko Lorran shows support for Tom Checketts amid Below Deck Med meltdown drama

Chef Kiko Lorran continues to show support for chef Tom Checketts amid Below Deck Mediterranean chef meltdown drama.

There is no question that Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran is the nicest, most positive guy on the planet. The chef has spread love to those who wronged him, like Captain Sandy Yawn and his replacement on the Bravo show.

On the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kiko once again took the high road, which is clearly just his nature.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kiko is rooting for Tom

Andy asked Kiko if he thought Tom was overly dramatic about slicing the cucumber. The host wanted to know if Kiko would have reacted the same way too.

“It is very hard to speak in his positions. What can I say? It is very heavy, sometimes the energy. I don’t know how he’s handling it or how he would handle it. So it’s very hard,” the beloved chef answered candidly.

The WWHL host, on the other hand, openly said Tom was handling it all very poorly. Moving on, though, Andy was curious if Kiko felt satisfied or vindicated watching the chef who replaced him flounder.

“To be honest, not at all. Like actually I am rooting for him to finish very well this season because it is not easy to be a chef on a charter boat. So no complaints about it. I am just rooting for him,” Kiko responded.

No, Kiko is not merely blowing smoke. The chef likes to keep life positive. Andy declared that Kiko is very sweet, and Below Deck Med fans agree.

Turning lemons into lemonade

Getting fired ended up being a positive for Kiko because it made him grow so much. It was the first time the chef had ever been fired. Kiko explained to Andy, having his first firing play out on television made him grow so much.

One way Kiko has grown is by learning new things, like what should be served at a Vegas-themed dinner. The chef shared that he went to Vegas earlier this year, pre coronavirus pandemic, to see exactly what he should have served.

If he had the chance to do it all over again, Kiko would serve prime ribs, shrimp, caviar, smoked salmon, very high-end food in a tapas format.

Captain Lee Rosbach even weighed in, stating he was Team Kiko but not before asking the chef if he thought he was truly ready to work on a mega-yacht. Kiko declared he learned a lot and was ready now more than ever. Could there be a possible Captain Lee and chef Kiko team up in the future?

The Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion is less than two weeks away. Chef Kiko Lorran didn’t say if he joined the virtual chat. It would be a real disappointment to fans if Kiko were not in attendance.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.