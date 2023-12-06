Chantel Everett reunites with friend Obed who warned her years ago about Pedro and his family

Chantel Everett recently reunited with her friend Obed Corporan, who warned her years ago about Pedro Jimeno and his family.

Obed, who lived in the Dominican Republic, was once friends with Pedro, his sister Nicole, and his mom Lidia, but they had a falling out.

However, during one of Chantel’s visits to Pedro’s home country, Obed warned Chantel that her romance with Pedro was not by chance.

He told The Family Chantel star that it was Nicole and Lidia’s plan to get Pedro to marry Chantel so he could get to the U.S. and live the American dream.

At the time, Chantel was blinded by love and didn’t take his word seriously. She even lied to her family members — who were suspicious about Pedro’s intentions — and told them he was in the country on a student visa.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The couple was already engaged, and Chantel had plans to marry Pedro so that he could get his legal status in America.

Years later, he accomplished that dream at the expense of his marriage to Chantel.

Chantel Everett is grateful for her friend Obed who warned her about Pedro Jimeno years ago

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Obed on the show, but he had a surprising appearance in a recent episode to help Chantel get closure after her split from Pedro.

Chantel posted a few snaps on Instagram from her meetup with Obed and expressed her appreciation for their longstanding friendship.

“Grateful for Obed, the kind of friend who turns moments into memories, laughs into stories, and ordinary days into extraordinary adventures,” she noted in the caption.

“True friendship is a treasure, and Obed, you’re pure gold. 🌟 #TrueFriend #ObedTheBest #FriendshipGoals,” she added.

Obed tells The Family Chantel star ‘I told you so’

Chantel’s meeting with Obed played out in the latest episode, and he finally said, “I told you so,” after Chantel admitted that he was right about Pedro.

Furthermore, he also confirmed her suspicions about Pedro’s relationship with Coraima Morla.

“I believe everything you said now, ’cause he 100 percent used me for a green card,” said Chantel to Obed. “He’d been cheating on me the whole time.”

“You know what else? I saw him make a post with Coriama, so all along I’m sure that he was cheating on me with her as well,” she added.

“I’m sorry but that’s not news,” responded Obed, who revealed that Coraima and Pedro had been “hooking up” since their high school days.

“To hear that come from his mouth, is the confirmation that I never wanted,” confessed Chantel.

Meanwhile, Pedro certainly tried to double back to Coraima after his divorce from Chantel, but she turned him down.

As for who the newly divorced 31-year-old is dating today, that remains to be seen.

Season 5 of The Family Chantel airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.