The Family Chantel fans mock Pedro Jimeno after he gets turned down by Coraima

Pedro Jimeno is being mocked mercilessly online after he doubled back to his crush Coraima Morla, and she turned him down.

It’s unclear if the 31-year-old felt a real spark and wanted to see if there was more there with her, or if he was just doing it to annoy Chantel Everett further, but either way, it didn’t work out in Pedro’s favor.

It wasn’t for lack of trying, though, as the newly single Pedro asked his fellow Dominican Republic native on a date, and for some reason, she obliged.

In the past, Coraima wasn’t shy about her feelings for Pedro, even when he was married to Chantel Everett.

Furthermore, Pedro’s sister, Nicole Jimeno, was very much on board with the prospect of her best friend and her brother getting together, given her intense hatred for Chantel.

At the time, things didn’t work out because Pedro was a married man, but now he’s single and ready to mingle.

However, the second time was not the charm for Pedro and Coraima because she has since moved on.

Pedro Jimeno wants a chance with Coraima Morla now that he’s single

Pedro felt quite confident when he sat down for a date with Coraima, but it didn’t take long for his ego to bruise.

During the dinner date, Coraima did everything she could to get Pedro to notice the engagement ring on her finger, but he didn’t take the hint.

Eventually, though, she told him she was in a serious relationship, and during the conversation, Pedro eventually realized that Coraima was engaged.

“Now I’m in your place,” she told him.

“How ironic life is,” said Coraima in her confessional. “Now Pedro is single, and I’m engaged.”

She also found time to throw shade at Chantel, telling the camera, “I really hope he finds a person who knows how to value him, not like his ex-wife.”

The Family Chantel viewers mock Pedro Jimeno after he gets turned down

Meanwhile, not one person felt bad for Pedro when Coraima turned him down. After a clip of the awkward date was posted on Instagram, The Family Chantel viewers had a good laugh at Pedro.

“This is just the beginning of reaping what you sow 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” said one commenter.

“that’s disrespectful but it’s funny how he made himself look like a fool🤦🏽‍♀️,” said someone else.

One viewer wrote, “Ha ha ha ha ha 😂 😄 😆….. ahh, poor Pedro 😢😂.”

People also felt Pedro was getting Karma for how he treated Chantel.

“Karma just smacked you in the face Pedro👏😂,” one person said.

Another commenter reiterated the sentiment adding, “Karma is a B**ch😂😂😂vit serves him right!💀.”

