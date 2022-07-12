The Family Chantel: Karen Everett warns against mistreating her kids amid Chantel and Pedro divorce

Chantel Everett’s mom Karen Everett has a public service announcement. Pic credit: TLC

Karen Everett has a warning for those attempting to hurt her kids, and it’s possible her recent message was for Pedro Jimeno.

Viewers have been watching the demise of Pedro and Chantel’s marriage in the current season of The Family Chantel and have blasted the Dominican Republic native about the treatment of his wife.

Chantel has accused her estranged husband of lying to her and behaving inappropriately with his coworker. Furthermore, in her response to Pedro’s divorce filing, Chantel accused him of adultery.

Another claim the 32-year-old made in her response is physical abuse. However, Chantel’s mom has a message for her son-in-law amid claims that he has mistreated her daughter.

Karen Everett has a warning for people who mistreat her kids

The Family Chantel matriarch took to social media recently, and she had a public service announcement seemingly for Pedro, although she didn’t mention his name.

Mama Everett, known for meddling in her kids’ lives and often getting backlash for that, made it known that she does not tolerate people mistreating her kids.

Karen shared a photo with her husband and a strongly worded message she wrote in all caps to drive the point home.

“THIS IS A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT!” said Karen. “FELLOW PARENTS! AS LONG AS YOU HAVE BREATH IN YOUR BODIES, DON’T EVER ALLOW ANYONE TO MISTREAT OR RUN ROUGH SHOT OVER YOUR CHILDREN!”

“God Bless,” she added.

Karen didn’t mention any names in her post. However, she was likely referring to her son-in-law Pedro Jimeno who filed for divorce from Chantel on May 27– one month after they officially split.

Pedro Jimeno has restricted comments on his page amid backlash

Pedro Jimeno has been getting a lot of heat from viewers after seeing his behavior on the show amid the new season. People are not happy with Pedro disrespecting his wife and have been trolling him on social media.

The Family Chantel viewers are convinced that Pedro was only in it for the green card, and now that he has it, he doesn’t need his wife anymore. Recently his comment section was littered with messages bashing him and accusing the 31-year-old of using his wife for U.S residency.

However, Pedro has now restricted the comments on his page, so viewers will have to find another outlet to spew their disdain.

Meanwhile, the estranged couple’s divorce is getting messy as Chantel accused Pedro of “cruel treatment,” including “physical domestic violence, as well as mental pain.”

For now, the marital drama between Chantel and Pedro is still playing out on the show, and viewers will likely see the ultimate demise of their marriage by the time the season ends.

The Family Chantel airs Mondays on TLC at 8/7c.