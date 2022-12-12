Chantel Everett is pretty in pink for graveyard selfie

Chantel took a selfie in a graveyard. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett appears to be living her best life since news of her divorce from Pedro Jimeno broke.

Chantel loves taking unbothered selfies and recently took one while on a tour of a graveyard in New Orleans.

The 31-year-old shared the shameless selfie with her 998k followers on Instagram. She was wearing oversized sunglasses with a reflective gradient.

In the sunglasses’ reflection, Chantel looked to be on a tour of a graveyard, which was backed up by her following photo of all the gravestones.

In her filtered selfie, Chantel’s skin appeared very smooth and contoured as she looked at the camera from behind sunglasses.

She wore a light pink jacket paired with a black low-cut top and wore her long dark hair over one shoulder and behind her back.

Chantel Everett was criticized by Pedro Jimeno for traveling

Season 4 of The Family Chantel viewers watched Pedro criticize Chantel for taking vacations among other things.

He called his then-wife lazy and said all she cared about was taking vacations with her friends.

Pedro also alleged that Chantel was unsupportive of his new career path in real estate and was overly insecure about how much time he spent at work and away from their relationship.

Chantel thought that Pedro checked out of their marriage after things fell apart with his family on Season 3 of The Family Chantel. She felt like Pedro misplaced his anger at her instead of his family dynamics.

In any case, Chantel does appear to love going on vacations and posting her turn-ups on her Instagram Stories, and now she doesn’t have to worry about what Pedro thinks.

Chantel Everett is a registered nurse

Aside from being a TLC reality star, Chantel is a registered nurse and works in a hospital setting in the Atlanta area where she’s from.

90 Day viewers watched Chantel try to achieve her nursing aspirations for years on the show while she was in school and even watched her fail a big test and then need to stay in school longer.

These days, however, Chantel keeps it real with her fans and takes no makeup work selfies.

On the show, Chantel also explained that she has a schedule of working three days on and four days off, working 12 or more hour days when she is on shift.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.