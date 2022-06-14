Chantel Everett throws shade at Pedro Jimeno after he claimed she doesn’t cook or clean

Chantel Everett put Pedro Jimeno on blast for his insults about her cooking and cleaning skills. Pic credit: TLC

The Family Chantel viewers are two episodes in to the fourth season and have heard Pedro Jimeno slam his wife Chantel Everett’s cooking and cleaning abilities several times.

Now, it looks like Chantel is taking a stand against Pedro’s insults in real-time on social media because she put him on blast in her recent social media post.

In the video, Chantel showcased her cooking abilities by highlighting different dishes she has made. She also added more context to her meals for Pedro by saying that she cooked for him after working a “12-hour shift” as a hospital nurse and he wouldn’t even come home.

Chantel and Pedro’s rocky relationship as they enter their fifth year of marriage is at the center of Season 4 of The Family Chantel.

Despite moving into their first home together, they have more problems than ever. Their communication took a turn after Season 3’s big Dominican Republic blow up with Pedro’s family.

Chantel Everett put Pedro Jimeno on blast

Chantel used her Instagram to share a video highlighting her cooking skills after Pedro bashed them many times on the show in relation to how he felt Chantel didn’t support him.

The video showed different dishes as they were prepped and also finished.

Over the video, Chantel had a message that read, “Cooking after a 12 hour shift at the hospital for a man who doesn’t come home.”

In the caption of her post, Chantel also added, “With 12 hour shifts the insta pot and slow cooker became my life saver….but he still didn’t come home for dinner….”

The post has since been deleted.

Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno have given social media signs that they are broken up

There have been signs on social media that Chantel and Pedro may be broken up.

Each of them wiped any trace of each other off their Instagram pages up until February 2021. They both have also launched accusatory but indirect digs which appear to be at each other by resharing pointed quotes on social media.

The quotes and reshares have centered on being disappointed or let down by a partner.

Chantel’s cooking video is the first blatant and public swipe she’s taken at Pedro off-camera which could point to more ugliness behind the scenes.

However, Pedro’s Season 3 storyline with his father and half brothers was proven to be fake so it is possible that they are ramping up off-screen drama to enhance their storyline this season.

Many The Family Chantel viewers think that this season may be scripted.

The Family Chantel is on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.