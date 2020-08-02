Captain Sandy Yawn wants more yacht chefs to apply for Below Deck Med

Captain Sandy Yawn wishes more yacht chefs would apply to Below Deck Mediterranean. It would solve her continuous chef problem.

Each season, the captain seems to find herself stuck with a chef whose cooking is not up to snuff. Captain Sandy has high standards for sure. However, some and past crew members are convinced her micromanaging ways make it impossible for a chef to succeed.

Chef Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran’s Vegas-style nachos pushed Captain Sandy to her breaking point. She didn’t fire him yet, but it is pretty clear Kiko is done after the current charter. Coincidentally Malia Whites chef boyfriend Tom is set to visit after the charter is done too.

Chef problem

Captain Sandy has had issues with almost all of her chefs. Mila Kolomeitseva was the worst for the captain. Adam Glick is up there too, but that was because his mind was on Malia, not his cooking. Now she is unhappy with Kiko, who has become a fan favorite despite his cooking struggles.

Although to some, it may seem that Captain Sandy is the issue, she thinks there is another reason for her chef problems. A lack of yacht chefs applying for the show.

“Wish more yacht chefs would send casting their CVs and audition,” she recently Tweeted after coming under fire for her treatment of Kiko.

The quality of food does impact the crew’s tip. It is one of the reasons Captain Sandy is so particular when it comes to her chefs.

What is a yacht chef?

Captain Sandy’s got people talking about what constitutes a yacht chef. Fans were under the impression those who have worked on Below Deck Mediterranean were yacht chefs, but that may not be the case.

A seasoned yacht chef can roll with the punches when things go wrong and are passionate about food. Captain Sandy shared with Bravo’s Style & Living why chef Ben Robinson is a great example of a yacht chef.

“I’m blown away by his ability. I’ll open a fridge and go, ‘There’s nothing in there, and then talented chefs like Ben create this three-course meal out of nothing in there,” she said.

“When you have someone that’s that passionate about food, they don’t give a s**t. If something comes back from guests’ to the galley and there’s food on that plate, he’s like why didn’t they eat that? Ben’s the real deal.”

Captain Sandy Yawn continues to have issues with chefs on Below Deck Med. Perhaps she will have better luck with the next chef, who fans are convinced is Malia’s boyfriend, Tom.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.