Below Deck Med: Lauren Cohen throws shade at Captain Sandy Yawn amid Season 5 crew drama

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Lauren Cohen has thrown some serious shade at Captain Sandy Yawn amid the current Season 5 crew drama.

Lauren hasn’t been on the Bravo show since Season 2, but some of her former coworkers are on the current season. Malia White, Bugsy Drake, Hannah Ferrier, and Captain Sandy worked with Lauren on The Sirocco.

The third stew is no stranger to crew dramatics. She often found herself in the middle of chief stew Hannah Ferrier and second stew Bugsy Drake, who battled all season long. Plus, Lauren had her own tension with deckhands Bobby Giancola and Malia White.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, watching the dynamic of Captain Sandy, Hannah, and Bugsy play out onscreen again, Lauren is sharing her two cents on the season.

Lauren disses Captain Sandy

While watching the most recent episode of Below Deck Med, Lauren used Instagram Stories to express her thoughts on specific issues of the season.

“My 2 cents on the new season of bdm for those asking,” Lauren wrote. “1.sandy’s job is to drive the boat. 2.hannah’s job is to manage the interior 3.chefs job is to work with the chief stew on serving the best food according to certain situations.”

Captain Sandy has come under fire this season for being a micromanager. Fans have blasted the captain for sticking her nose in where it doesn’t belong and tearing down crew members. The list of people that Captain Sandy is dumping on includes Hannah and chef Kiko, who will be done after the next episode.

Read More Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 trailer and cast revealed by Bravo

Never again

Lauren also shared her thoughts on working with one of her former coworkers again.

“4. no, I would never work for Sandy again, her micromanaging and undermining of the Crew in front of guests is detrimental to crew morale and overall success. 5.@hannahferrier1234 is going to be the best mama,” she wrote.

It has been clear all season that Captain Sandy is out to get Hannah fired and make Bugsy chief stew. Lauren is showing her support for Hannah, who is done with yachting as she embarks on motherhood.

Lauren didn’t comment on Malia, which is surprising since they were far from pals during Season 2. The third stew thought Malia was shady for her love triangle with bosun Wesley Walton and chef Adam Glick.

Lauren Cohen is Team Hannah Ferrier all the way.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.