Captain Sandy Yawn talks Below Deck Med future: Is she leaving Bravo show?

Captain Sandy Yawn talks Below Deck Mediterranean future and answers whether she is leaving the hit Bravo show.

Hot on the heels of Captain Lee Rosbach addressing speculation he is retiring from Below Deck soon, comes Captain Sandy answering the same question. The rumor regarding Captain Sandy’s future on the show got buzzing thanks to her upcoming national Lead-Her-Ship Tour.

As she kicks off a tour focused on her life and sobriety, Below Deck Mediterranean fans began to wonder if her time on the show was coming to an end. Well, after Below Deck Med Season 7, which has already been filmed with Captain Sandy.

Is Captain Sandy Yawn leaving Below Deck Med?

Captain Sandy addressed her future on Below Deck Mediterranean while chatting with Distractify.

“As long as Bravo will have me back, I’ll keep coming back. I love the network. They’re amazing people. I love doing the show, and I love inspiring new crew,” she stated.

Another reason Captain Sandy enjoys doing Below Deck Med is that it highlights her real job as a captain.

“Being a captain is my passion, yachting is my passion, and I love going to sea. Bravo has done an amazing thing by bringing this show to life because it’s an actual job that we’re doing. It’s not scripted, people get emotional, and explosions happen on board personality-wise, and they learn to navigate it,” the captain expressed to the website.

Over the years, Captain Sandy has made some close friends from working on the hit-yachting show. Malia White and Bugsy Drake are at the top of the list.

The captain has also had her fair share of feuds. Most notably is with Below Deck Med alum, Hannah Ferrier who has shared production once stepped in to get her and Captain Sandy to work together.

What is Captain Sandy’s Lead-Her-Ship Tour?

Captain Sandy’s Lead-Her-Ship Tour will give attendees an open and honest look at the captain’s life. She will discuss how she got into yachting, her drinking, her sobriety, her heart attack, her arrest, and so much more. The famous captain will also give insight into how others can get into the yachting world.

While it does seem like no topic is off limit, there is one thing Captain Sandy won’t be dishing. The Bravo personality will not be speaking about any of her costars.

“I keep the focus on me and not point the fingers at others. I use myself as the subject matter to show how I navigate through life, and how I went from a mess to being a yacht captain, to getting on television,” she explained to Distractify.

Captain Sandy won’t be talking about her costars. However, she did tease a familiar face or two might show up at one of her events. The end game for Captain Sandy on tour is to simply inspire people.

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean won’t be the last for Captain Sandy Yawn. She plans on doing the show as long as Bravo keeps asking her back.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.