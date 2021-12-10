Below Deck: Heather Chase reveals advice from Below Deck Med alums ahead of filming

Heather had the inside scoop on Below Deck thanks to some close friends. Pic credit: @alexradcliffe/Instagram and Bravo

Below Deck’s Heather Chase has revealed the advice she got from Below Deck Mediterranean alums ahead of filming Season 9.

The moment Heather was announced as the new Below Deck chief stew, her connection to other members of the Below Deck family was revealed. Heather is good friends with Below Deck Med Season 5 alum Alex Radcliffe and Season 4 alum Anastasia Surmava.

Thanks to her close friendships, Heather had a little bit of an upper hand when she joined Below Deck Season 9.

What advice did Below Deck alums give Heather Chase ahead of filming?

Heather recently chatted with Entertainment Tonight, giving Below Deck fans a glimpse at what’s to come on Season 9 of the hit Bravo show. While talking to the website, Heather shared the advice she received from Anastasia and Alex before the season began filming.

“Expect nothing and do everything, just be yourself. It’s not scripted in any way, shape, or form. You just go and do what you do and have a good time. Don’t take things so seriously and live your life,” was the advice Heather received from her good friends.

Yes, the chief stew took it in stride and even gave props to Alex and Anastasia for sharing their insight.

“I think that’s the best advice anyone could get coming onto the show,” she expressed.

Did Kate Chastain give Heather any advice?

Heather earned respect and praise from beloved chief stew Kate Chastain even before Season 9 hit the airwaves.

It was quite an accomplishment considering Season 8 chief stew Francesca Rubi never earned Kate’s respect. Francesca had Captain Lee’s respect. The captain even wanted her back for Season 9 and recently shared why that didn’t happen.

Kate has even declared Heather could be the one to become the face of the Below Deck franchise, alongside Captain Lee Rosbach. Doing another season is something Heather would do in a second.

“If they called, of course, I would. No one throws a party like Captain Lee, and it would be an honor to work under him again. It’d be an honor to throw some more bad a** parties and strap another season under my belt. I look forward to everything that’s to come,” Heather admitted to ET.

Rachel Hargrove is another Heather fan. On Watch What Happens Live, the chef shared with Andy Cohen why she would work with Heather again but not Francesca.

Heather Chase has quite a few connections in the Below Deck family, two of whom she had before Season 9. The blonde beauty’s popularity within the franchise keeps going as the season plays out on-screen.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.