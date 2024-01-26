Captain Sandy Yawn, Natalya Scudder, and more Below Deck Med stars reflect on Season 8

Below Deck Med stars are wrapping up Season 8 with a little reflection and some fun behind-the-scenes moments.

After a very tough season, the finale of Below Deck Med aired this week, much to the happiness of some fans.

Since then, several cast members have given some insight into what the experience was like for them.

Tumi Mhlongo shared her thoughts as she defended her friendship with Below Deck Down Under alum Chef Ryan McKeown.

The chief stew focused on ending the season with an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

While Tumi didn’t give much insight or thought on the season aside from the WWHL stint, others have much to say about their experience on the hit yachting show.

Captain Sandy Yawn and more Below Deck Med stars reflect on Season 8

Taking to Instagram, Captain Sandy Yawn shared several photos from Below Deck Med Season 8, proving the group had some good times.

“Wrapping up Season 8 of Below Deck Med with a grateful heart! A huge thank you to the incredible team who worked so hard to make this season a success. It was one wild ride, but together we conquered challenges and delivered an unforgettable experience. Until next time! ⚓” was the caption on her IG post.

Lily Davison also used Instagram but kept her goodbye to Season 8 short and sweet.

The stew used a picture of her doing a confessional on the show. Her caption thanked everyone who supported her and revealed the season was filmed 15 months ago.

Deckhand Haleigh Gorman opted for a simple caption on Instagram with two pictures from filming.

“Do a reality show they said, it would be fun they said. Super stoked I was able to have this experience! Thanks for all the love and support throughout this season 🤍,” Haleigh wrote.

Max Salvador got real in his Instagram message as he reminisced about his Below Deck Med journey. The deckhand is grateful for all the memories. Even though it was a challenging experience, it was worth it to him.

“And I’m sorry for the people to show bad expemple of work ethic, I could do better @dupreez.lara_ ! We still made 182k$ ! 💸 •Yachting was done for me, but I gave a last month a last experience for this,and I’m so happy I did it !” Max spilled in part of his lengthy caption.

Chef Jack Luby didn’t get as deep as Max. Instead, Jack focused on the opportunity, expressing his gratitude to executive producer Nadine Rajabi for giving him a chance and the friends he made along the way.

Natalya Scudder says goodbye to Below Deck Med Season 8

After the finale, Natalya took to her Instagram Stories to share three pictures from the season.

She clarified that Season 8 won’t be missed in the first photo. The following two photos focused on how she spent the season cleaning and crying.

Natalya Scudder looks back on Below Deck Med Season 8. Pic credit: @natalyascudder_/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics reported, Kyle Viljoen had much to say about the season earlier this week and confirmed he’s done with the show.

Jessika Asia reflected on the season and addressed her behavior with Luka Brunton in the finale. Below Deck Med fans dragged Jessika for her drunk actions, calling her out for having no self-respect or self-worth.

That’s a wrap on Below Deck Med Season 8. Here’s hoping Below Deck Season 11 is more entertaining.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.