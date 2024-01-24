Jessika Asai has addressed her Below Deck Med Season 8 finale behavior after enduring much backlash from fans.

This season of Below Deck Med ended with Jessika making a fool of herself because of Luka Brunton.

To be quite honest, it was a theme for Jessika once Luka turned his attention to her following Natalya Scudder’s exit.

In the finale, Jessika goes on a drinking bender because she is mad at Luka, only to hook up with him at the end of the crew night out.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med fans blasted Jessika for not having self-esteem or self-worth.

Now, she’s speaking out on the subject and reflecting on her Below Deck Med journey.

Below Deck Med’s Jessika Asai weighs in on Season 8

Jessika used Instagram to open up about her Below Deck Med experience and address some of her actions. The stew shared several behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from her time on the show.

“Finally closing the chapter on the most dramatic season of my life! 🎥💥 Throughout this rollercoaster ride, I’ve experienced more drama than I ever thought possible, and I’m relieved that I don’t have to relive it anymore,” she wrote to her fans.

Despite all the drama, chaos, and craziness, Jessika’s super grateful for the opportunity Below Deck Med opportunity.

Below Deck Med star Jessika Asai speaks out after backlash over Season 8 finale behavior

After sharing her happiness that the season was over and her gratitude, Jessika addressed the elephant in the room. The way she acted on the Below Deck Med Season 8 finale.

“As you may or may not have witnessed, the season finale was nothing short of insane. 😔 I’ll be the first to admit that I’ve made my fair share of mistakes, and I’m not perfect. I’ve learned that I often act on impulse, but I’m actively working on growing from those experiences rather than dwelling on them,” Jessika expressed.

The stew admitted she’s only human and continues to learn and grow from her experiences. Jessika signed off with a message about looking forward to the next chapter and thanked people who have supported her during her Below Deck Med stint.

Jessika Asai isn’t the only Below Deck Med Season 8 star speaking out after the finale. Kyle Viljoen confirmed he won’t be back on Below Deck Med again, and he had some words for those who think he’s all drama.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.