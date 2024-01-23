Below Deck Med Season 9: Here’s everything we know so far

Below Deck Med Season 8 has just ended, but the show will be back on Bravo airwaves sooner than fans might think or, quite frankly, want.

Season 8 of Below Deck Med was one for the books and not in a good way at all.

There were many times Below Deck Med fans called out the show for being toxic and unwatchable.

However, despite the fan reaction to the current season, Below Deck Med and Captain Sandy Yawn aren’t going anywhere.

In fact, Bravo revealed at BravoCon that there would be another season of the Below Deck spin-off, and it will premiere this year.

Let’s take a look at what we know about Below Deck Med Season 9.

Has Below Deck Med Season 9 been filmed?

Even before the big announcement at BravoCon, there was already speculation that Season 9 of Below Deck Med was a go. Last summer, photos of the show filming in Greece were leaked featuring Captain Sandy back in action.

The Instagram account @bravoandcocktails shared a photo of Captain Sandy with her crew, appearing to wait for a new crop of charter guests to arrive, and a camera was on them.

“Below Deck Mediterranean with captain Sandy is filming as we speak in Piraeus. Greece” was written across the picture.

Over on Reddit, the same picture was leaked, as well as one of Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott in her chief stew attire. That’s right; it looks like Aesha will return for at least part of the season.

Never fear, though; Aesha isn’t leaving Below Deck Down Under. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Jason Chambers has revealed Season 3 hasn’t even been filmed yet.

Aside from Aesha, the rest of the crew featured appear to be new crewmembers, but that doesn’t mean more alums won’t be featured on the show.

When will Below Deck Med Season 9 premiere?

The next season of Below Deck Med will hit Bravo airwaves in the fall. Below Deck Season 11 premieres on Monday, February 5, and will air through the end of May.

Once the OG show wraps up its run, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 will premiere. Below Deck Sailing Yacht was filmed right before Below Deck Med Season 9 last summer.

The sailing show’s upcoming season will likely air from June through September. Based on if there’s a reunion show and episode count, that would put Below Deck Med Season 9 premiering in late September or early October.

In other Below Deck Med news, fans sounded off on Jessika Asai after her behavior in the Season 8 finale, and Captain Sandy Yawn finally admitted Kyle Viljoen does stir the pot to cause drama.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.