Captain Lee Rosbach to launch new Below Deck podcast: Here’s what we know

Captain Lee Rosbach has become the latest Below Deck cast member to launch a podcast.

The OG captain became a fan favorite during his 10 seasons on Below Deck.

News broke this spring that Captain Lee was not asked to return for Season 11 of the hit yachting show.

However, that’s not stopping Captain Lee from giving Below Deck fans what they want.

The Stud of the Sea will be dishing the good, the bad, and the ugly of the Bravo franchise and more.

In true Captain Lee fashion, he will bring his wit, humor, and one-liner to dish all things Below Deck.

Captain Lee Rosbach to launch new Below Deck podcast

Earlier today, the captain dropped a teaser for his new project, Salty with Captain Lee, a Podcast One production. In the trailer, Captain Lee happily introduces the podcast and his co-host, Sam DeCavalcanti.

“Captain Lee here, and the name of our podcast is salty for obvious reasons, especially for those of you who do know me for those who don’t know me. You’ll understand soon. And this is also my trusty sidekick and personal assistant, Sam, who is here to keep me grounded or make a feeble attempt at such,” Captain Lee shared.

The two men will have special guests on to talk not just about Below Deck but pop culture and, of course, other Bravo shows. Captain Lee plans to give some behind-the-scenes tea on the Below Deck franchise, too.

Captain Lee and Podcast One also used Instagram to tease the Salty with Captain Lee. A video of the captain talking about the project accompanied a caption that gave more insight into what fans can expect.

“NO LIFE JACKET REQUIRED 🛟 Join Captain Lee Rosbach from the hit Bravo show, ‘Below Deck’ as he sets sail on a thrilling voyage through the vast ocean of pop culture and reality tv gossip!” read the caption that also revealed the first episode drops tomorrow, Wednesday September 7.

The podcast is only one of many things Captain Lee has been up to since his exit from Below Deck.

What had Captain Lee Rosbach been doing since Below Deck?

In August, Captain Lee and his pal Kate Chastain debuted their new show, Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate. The 10-episode series is a commentary show where the two of them dish on the latest episodes of Bravo shows.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck fans had mixed reactions to the news series.

Along with his TV show, Captain Lee has been traveling doing one-man shows called A Night With Captain Lee. In fact, he has one right before BravoCon in Las Vegas in November. Yes, Captain Lee will be attending BravoCon this year.

Captain Lee also continues to work on opening a rehab facility at sea in honor of his late son Joshua.

Are you excited Captain Lee has launched a podcast?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.