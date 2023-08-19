Below Deck fans sound off on Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain’s show Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate

Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain have a new show, Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate, that premiered this week.

Below Deck fans are sounding off on the show that features the captain and former chief stew in a completely different dynamic.

Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate features the two pals dishing on various Bravo shows and hot topics, like the Below Deck Down Under sexual misconduct incidents.

Although Kate has done a few commentary shows like Galley Talk and Bravo’s Chat Room, this is the first time Below Deck fans have seen Captain Lee in this forum.

Neither Captain Lee nor Kate ever holds back their opinions, and that’s part of what makes this show interesting.

The new show had plenty of opinions, so let’s get to them.

Below Deck fans sound off on Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain’s new show

Twitter was buzzing about seeing Kate and Captain Lee together again on the small screen.

“This show is BRAVO GOLD! I love the back and forth between these two. Kate looks fabulous and how cute is that baby. Captain Lee will always be The Stud of the Sea!” read one tweet.

A different one called them “my favorites,” while another loved seeing them together but called Kate’s son Sullivan the star of the show.

One user congratulated the Below Deck fan favorites and commented on their stellar chemistry.

“Love, love, love Couch Talk. Captain Lee & Kate are the best,” said a tweet.

Another user adores Captain Lee and Kate but was hoping Bravo would bring back a different show, while one user was thrilled to see the twosome together again.

Despite all the positivity, not everyone was happy with Kate and Captain Lee’s new show.

Critics come for the show Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate

“The truth is that Captain Lee doesn’t give AF about any of these shows. Kate will have to brief him before every clip. I don’t know how long this can go on…” read a tweet with a hilarious Gif from the captain.

"The truth is that Captain Lee doesn't give AF about any of these shows. Kate will have to brief him before every clip. I don't know how long this can go on…" read a tweet with a hilarious Gif from the captain.

Over on Reddit, there was more feedback, and most of it was not good.

One user called it a shameless plug for other Bravo shows, while one user thought it would be better if they did a Galley Talk style show focusing on the Below Deck franchise.

A critic called it boring while saying Captain Lee and Kate don’t have the personalities for commentary-style shows. A different critic suggested they focus on something yachting related.

Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain have Below Deck fans buzzing over their new show Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate. Nine episodes remain, so if you missed it, no worries. There’s time to check it out.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate and Captain Lee will be at BravoCon to represent their new show and the Below Deck franchise.

Couch Talk With Captain Lee and Kate airs Mondays at 10/9c on Bravo. Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.