Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach kicked off the new year by shutting down rumors about him.

It’s been a minute since Captain Lee was on the hit-yachting show.

Captain Lee exited Below Deck after Season 10 – not on his own accord.

Season 11 of Below Deck featured Captain Kerry Titheradge at the helm.

As 2025 gears up for a full year of Below Deck shows, Captain Lee has set the record straight on his future with the franchise.

X (formerly Twitter) got the roll ball on the latest rumor surrounding the stud of the sea.

Captain Lee Rosbach shuts down Below Deck rumors

An X ended 2024 by sharing a picture of Captain Lee, stating fans were getting what they wanted and that he would be back for Season 12.

Captain Lee got wind of the news when one fan tagged him with excitement that he was returning to the show.

“Sorry to bring bad news, but no one has said anything to me about this. Not that I wouldn’t but no one has extended the invitation. Yet,” he replied.

Sorry to bring bad news, but no one has said anything to me about this. Not that I wouldn’t but no one has extended the invitation. Yet. https://t.co/LC4m0b59wo — Captain Lee (@capthlr) January 4, 2025

As Monsters and Critics reported, Season 12 of Below Deck was filmed last spring with Captain Kerry again in charge.

The Stud of the Sea replied to more disappointed fans, sharing that the news they read was fake.

“First I’ve heard about it,” was one response.

Captain Lee also replied, “I wish” and “Sorry” to others asking if those return rumors were true.

Captain Lee responds to Below Deck fans. Pic credit: @capthlr/X

Those needing their Captain Lee fix can check out some of the other projects he’s been working on since leaving the hit franchise.

What has Captain Lee been doing after Below Deck?

We would all love to see Captain Lee back on Below Deck, but it’s not happening. The good news is that Captain Lee continues to be booked and busy.

In 2024, Captain Lee hosted the true crime docu-series Deadly Waters on Oxygen. The Stud of the Sea also continued his Nightcap: An Evening with Captain Lee events, where fans meet and greet and hear his stories.

The Below Deck alum ventured into the podcast world with Salty With Captain Lee. However, he and co-host Sam DeCavalcanti have not released a new episode since September 2024, so he may be done with that.

Captain Lee Rosbach isn’t returning to Below Deck. Although he would be game, the powers that be have deemed Captain Kerry Titheradge the franchise’s future.

Here’s hoping Captain Lee lands back on our TV screens this year, even if it’s not on the hit-yachting show.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.