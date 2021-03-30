Below Deck would not be the same without Captain Lee but that was almost the case. Pic credit: Bravo

Captain Lee Rosbach didn’t want to be on Below Deck when Bravo first asked him. The stud of the seas was actually kind of forced into the gig, and now he couldn’t imagine not being part of the Bravo show.

When Below Deck was first preparing to film, Captain Lee’s only role was to take the Honor yacht to St. Maarten. The captain has previously shared that he was to stay there and occasionally check in on the luxury yacht during filming.

Bravo had tapped another captain to appear on the show, but the captain dropped out. While a couple of replacements were considered, the Honor owner preferred Captain Lee since he knew the superyacht.

Captain Lee didn’t want to be on Below Deck

It’s hard to imagine Below Deck without Captain Lee. However, if he had his choice back then, that’s precisely what would have happened.

“I wasn’t overly thrilled about that,” the captain shared in an interview with Vulture.

Captain Lee’s boss was ultimately the one to convince him to do the show, but it was because the captain was put on the spot.

“They asked my boss, who was the owner of the yacht ‘Well, how does Lee feel about being on TV?'”, Captain Lee said to the website. “And my boss just looked him dead in the eye and said, ‘He feels just fine about being on TV.’ So, they said, ‘Well, Lee, how do you feel about it?’ And I looked at my boss, and he just gave me a little nod, and I said, ‘You know something, I feel just fine about being on television.’ So, it was purely an accident. Stars just lined up.”

Captain Lee’s protective of Below Deck

These days Captain Lee’s overly protective of the Below Deck franchise he helped build.

Captain Lee and former chief stew Kate Chastain skyrocketed the series to success. Season 8 was a challenge for the captain to film without his pal and right-hand gal Kate.

The stud of the sea spends time interacting with fans on social media. He often defends the Bravo show, especially when Captain Lee’s called a cast captain. Captain Lee has decades of experience in the yachting world. He helms the yachts on every season of the yachting series.

Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht have all come under fire for their authenticity. Captain Lee Rosbach continuously stands up for the Bravo franchise, and he’s proud to be part of it today.

The way he got the gig was a total accident, but it was also a blessing for the infamous captain.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.