Captain Lee Rosbach reveals he was cast on Below Deck ‘by accident’

Captain Lee Rosbach has revealed that he was cast on Below Deck by accident. His role was intended to be much different before Season 1.

Although the captain has become the stud of the sea, the captain had a different role when he was first contacted to be on Below Deck. Captain Lee’s foray into reality television was an accident, but at the same time, it was fate.

The famous captain shared his unique story in a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

How was Captain Lee cast on Below Deck?

Captain Lee explained he was working on a yacht when he got a call from his boss that the boat was being chartered for six weeks for a new reality TV show. The vessel’s owner wanted the captain to take the boat to St. Maarten and drop it off.

It turns out Bravo had already secured a captain and crew. However, Captain Lee was asked by his boss to say in St. Maarten for six weeks to check on the mega-yacht every couple of days. The captain was set to be paid for essentially babysitting the boat.

When he got to St. Marten, though, the situation had changed, and Bravo needed the captain’s help.

“But for one reason or another, the captain that they had selected couldn’t fulfill his obligations. So, they had a conundrum because we were already late into the game. And they needed a captain, so they said, ‘Well, I guess we’ll use the old guy,'” Captain Lee shared with Ellen.

Now Captain Lee has become a household name

Below Deck Season 8 wraps up in the next couple of weeks, including the My Seanna crew’s reunion.

It’s easy to see that Captain Lee accidentally being cast on the Bravo yachting show was the best thing for the series. Fans are obsessed with the famous captain and have dubbed him the stud of the sea.

Viewers love to watch Captain Lee deliver those iconic one-liners while putting on a smile and bonding with the charter guests. Despite his humor, the captain runs a tight ship. Captain Lee doesn’t put up with any B.S. from the crew or the high-paying guests.

The captain has his limits and when pushed there, beware because it won’t be good. If Captain Lee gets upset, it means the drama has reached a boiling point.

Captain Lee Rosbach never intended to be a reality TV star, but fans sure are glad he’s at the helm of Below Deck. The Bravo show would not be the same without the stud of the sea.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.