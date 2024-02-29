Camille Grammer is team Kyle as she drags ‘boring’ Dorit Kemsley

Camille Grammer has never been a fan of Dorit Kemsley, and although it’s been a few years since she left the show, her disdain for the Beverly Beach founder hasn’t changed.

Dorit has been feuding with Kyle Richards in recent months, and in case you’re wondering, Camille is Team Kyle all the way.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently showed her allegiance to the OG as she dragged Dorit on social media and called the mom of two “boring.”

She also accused Dorit of dragging out her PTSD storyline for the past two seasons.

This isn’t the first time the RHOBH alum has thrown shade at Dorit, and it likely won’t be the last.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, Dorit was busy last night with all the reunion hoopla – so she might have missed the shade thrown her way, but once she gets wind of this, she’s sure to clap back.

Camille Grammer drags Dorit Kemsley on social media and defends Kyle Richards

Camille was constantly called out for being a flip-flopper in certain situations when she was on the show. However, she has taken a solid stance in the Kyle versus Dorit drama.

The 55-year-old shared her opinion on Instagram after a video was posted of the RHOBH cast prepping for the reunion.

The women had a little fun backstage as they were asked several questions and had to choose the cast member who best fit the description.

When asked who would be in the hot seat, Erika Jayne said, “I think Dorit and Kyle are going to be in the hot seat.”

The other women, including Dorit, also agreed that it was Kyle.

When asked who was the most likely to interrupt Andy Cohen at the reunion, Dorit also named Kyle.

It was all fun and games, but Camille was not amused with Dorit.

“I don’t understand why Dorit is going in on Kyle except for the fact DK hasn’t had a storyline since her first 2 seasons,” commented Camille, but she wasn’t done yet.

Camille posts about Dorit. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

Camille says ‘boring’ Dorit has been dragging out her PTSD storyline for two seasons

The blonde beauty wrote another comment and accused Dorit of “milking her PTSD storyline for two seasons.”

“it’s boring,” added Camille, who then listed all the things she’s gone through on the show, including her very public divorce from Kelsey Grammer, a devastating cancer diagnosis, and the destruction of her Malibu mansion during a wildfire.

Meanwhile, Camille said Dorit hasn’t given Bravo viewers anything over the past few years.

“All I get from watching her is ptsd from two years ago. I’m not diminishing what she went through. It was awful, but come on now,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.