RHOBH alum Camille Grammer throws shade at Crystal Minkoff for being ‘boring’

Camille Grammer calls Crystal Minkoff’s storyline “boring.” Pic credit: Bravo

Camille Grammer hasn’t been a full-time Housewife since she left after Season 2. She was a friend-of and guest, though, on seven different seasons, so she is still very much in the fray of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

She has also never been one to hold her tongue and say exactly what she is thinking, which can sometimes cause friction between her and other Housewives.

Camille recently had some opinions on RHOBH star Crystal Minkoff, saying the storyline for her second season was not entertaining, and Crystal was trying too hard to create a storyline.

Camille Grammer had thoughts on the Season 12 drama

After this week’s episode of RHOBH aired on Wednesday, Camille Grammer took to Twitter to share her point of view on the season so far. It looks as though she is not impressed with Crystal Minkoff and interacted with some of her followers regarding her opinions of the show.

Camille tweeted to her fans, “Boring Crystal storyline.. ugh. Reaching for a storyline.” and tagged RHOBH. Her post got almost 5,000 likes and many fans echoed her sentiments, agreeing that Crystal had no storyline this season.

One fan even asked her if she was on of Crystal’s 14 ex-friends referenced many times throughout the show, and Camille said she wasn’t. Her followers commented that she was spot on, and said Crystal was taking it too far with Sutton Stracke.

Pic credit: @TheRealCamilleG/Twitter

Fans wondered if Camille had a past with Crystal, or if they were friends before the show.

Pic credit: @TheRealCamilleG/Twitter

Another apparent longtime viewer said we need to get Allison Dubois, the psychic from the infamous dinner party from hell, on the case.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @TheRealCamilleG/Twitter

Another funny reference to the dinner party from hell, saying this season is a disaster.

A bloated cast, and THIS is the best they can come up with? This show will never emotionally fulfill me again. Know that. pic.twitter.com/FVLAuREDUv — Christine Sixteen (@MavenPhotograph) June 16, 2022 This fan thinks Crystal’s storyline is going way too far and is harmful to Sutton.

Pic credit: @TheRealCamilleG/Twitter

What is the beef between Crystal Minkoff and Sutton Stracke?

The duo worked hard on their friendship in the offseason, and said they bonded over a common interest — baseball. At the beginning of Season 12, they were in a great place, and considered each other friends for the first time since meeting last season.

But once co-star Garcelle Beauvais insinuated that Crystal set up Sutton last year during the tumultuous Lake Tahoe trip, Crystal revealed that Sutton said something “dark” to her, but would not reveal what it was. Now most of this season has focused on this alleged dark comment of Sutton’s, and the cast is split on who they believe.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.