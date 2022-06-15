RHOBH: Garcelle Beauvais talks rocky friendship with Crystal Kung Minkoff

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais lets fans know where she stands with Crystal Minkoff. Pic credit: Bravo

Fans knew trouble was on the horizon with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff last month when Crystal spoke out about who she had the most tension with in Season 12. Viewers were shocked because the ladies seemed to have a great relationship last season.

We are seeing exactly what Crystal had alluded to when Garcelle said that she felt Crystal set Sutton Stracke up last season during their turbulent fight on a trip to Lake Tahoe. Crystal did not take the accusation lightly.

Garcelle recently gave an update on her friendship with Crystal, where they stand today, and how it feels to watch the season after living in months prior.

Garcelle Beauvais said she and Crystal Kung Minkoff are ‘not the same’

Garcelle was in attendance at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Monday, and she spoke candidly about the struggles with Crystal during Season 12. When asked about her friend, Garcelle replied, “I haven’t seen her. I haven’t been looking for her, either.” Viewers considered Garcelle, Crystal, and Sutton to be the threesome that was revitalizing the cast, and once Crystal and Sutton worked their issues out, all seemed well for the trio.

The answer to what went wrong might be right on our screens. “I think in re-watching it, new feelings emerge,” Garcelle revealed. “New cuts are open. And so it’s hard because you do it, and sometimes you resolve things, and then you watch it back, and it’s like, ‘Oh?’ So I think that’s what’s happening to a lot of us.”

It sounds like even though the ladies may have ended the season in a good place, reminiscing on the episodes as they play out has damaged their relationship. Just last month, Garcelle and Crystal were spotted smiling together at an event for Sutton’s boutique. Crystal even said on the Two T’s and a Pod podcast that she and Garcelle had to go through heavy speed bumps to get to the other side and that their relationship was great.

Garcelle Beauvais is standing firm in her support of Sutton Stracke

The most recent episodes of RHOBH have heavily focused on an alleged “dark” comment made by Sutton to Crystal last year — a comment that could have negative implications for Sutton. Crystal has not yet revealed the exact comment she is referring to and has adamantly said she will never expose what it was.

The ladies have come up with their own conclusions on the mysterious remark, and the group seems to be split in their support. Garcelle is firmly Team Sutton, even warning Sutton to watch out for her new friend.

Fans will see if Crystal reveals what triggered her and how it will affect the group as the season continues.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.