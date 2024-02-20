The RHOBH cast agree on this one thing regarding Kyle Richards

It’s not very often that the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are in agreement, but when it comes to Kyle Richards, they are all in one accord.

The women attended the People’s Choice Awards over the weekend, and the upcoming reunion was a major topic of conversation.

During a group interview, they were asked who was in the hot seat, during the Season 13 sitdown, and only one name came to mind, Kyle Richards.

The OG has been going through a lot this year as her marital issues played out in the media while they were filming.

The women were eager to find out more information about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky as rumors were already floating around that there was trouble in paradise.

Kyle wasn’t ready to open up to her costars about her marital issues, and she got a lot of heat for that.

However, while she might have been able to dodge the hard questions from the women, she couldn’t escape Andy Cohen’s hot seat.

The RHOBH cast all agree that Kyle Richards was in the hot seat at the reunion

Erika Jayne, Crystal Minkoff, Garcelle Beauvais, and newbie Annemarie Wiley, stopped to chat with Laverne Cox on the PCA green carpet.

Talks turned to the RHOBH reunion, and the host asked who had the most to answer for when they filmed a few weeks ago.

“She’s not here right now,” said Crystal coyly, and when asked who she was referring to, the mom of two named “Kyle.”

As for why the 52-year-old was in the hot seat, Garcelle explained, “A lot happened in her life this season, and we got to see it, so I think she had the most to talk about.”

Kyle — who scored a PCA nomination — attended the event, but she wasn’t with the group during that moment.

However, there are several clips of the brunette beauty with her big sister Kathy Hilton by her side.

The only cast member who didn’t attend the show was Sutton Stracke, who was on vacation in Cabo San Lucas with her son and a few friends.

Check out the RHOBH reunion outfits

It’s been a fashionable week for the RHOBH cast, and after we saw them glammed up for the PCAs now we get to see that RHOBH reunion looks.

Bravo shared snaps of the women clad in dramatic ensembles, ranging from red, blue, gold, and green with lots of shimmer and shine.

The caption read, “The #RHOBH Reunion looks? We couldn’t wait to drop ‘em.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.