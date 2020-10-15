Bugsy Drake teases an exciting new venture after Below Deck Med

Bugsy Drake is teasing fans with an exciting new business venture as the current Below Deck Mediterranean season comes to an end.

The South Africa beauty recently debuted a gorgeous new look that just might go hand in hand with the next chapter in her life. No, Bugsy is not leaving the yachting world behind, nor is she leaving reality television.

Although Bugsy has not been confirmed for another season of Below Deck Med, she is not shutting the door to return. The chief stew just finished her second stint on the Bravo yachting show. It was quite different for Bugsy and has even prompted her to tackle something different.

What did Bugsy hint to fans?

One of the reasons Captain Sandy Yawn gushes over Bugsy is because of her tabletop-design skills. The captain is obsessed with having a stunning table décor for guests.

It was one of the many reasons Captain Sandy didn’t like Hannah Ferrier. Unlike Bugsy, Hannah struggled with providing tablescapes that were up to the captain’s standards.

Bugsy’s Instagram feed is full of some of her gorgeous table settings. One fan recently commented on another stunning table décor the chief stew posted, “You should write a Table Decor book.” Bugsy replied, saying, “watch this space.”

Yep, the chief stew is hinting her next business venture is a forte into writing a book based on one of her many talents. There might even be a future reality TV show dedicated to Bugsy designing table decor or helping spice up table settings for an event.

Bugsy’s unique style under fire

While many fans love what Bugsy can do to make a table look good, some aren’t so fond of her own personal style.

Bugsy appeared virtually on Watch What Happens Live following the Below Deck Med Season finale. Host Andy Cohen commented on Bugsy’s new haircut, which is a shorter, more sophisticated look.

One fan question, though, brought up the chief stew’s love of barrettes, “Bugsy, why must you wear every single barrette you own in your hair at once?”

Andy asked if Bugsy’s style was inspired by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley.

“Completely inspired by Bugsy Drake, of course. It’s who I am, Andy. Like for my tablescapes, it’s creativity. It’s who I am. It’s just my over-the-top personality,” Bugsy replied.

Life is pretty good for Bugsy Drake right now. She is embarking on a new venture or at least teasing one to fans.

Plus, Bugsy’s personal life is heating up too. She has finally taken Alex Radcliffe out of the friend zone, giving fans the Below Deck Med romance viewers were hoping for all season.

There will be more on the Alex and Bugsy dynamic on the Season 5 reunion, which looks intense based on the preview video.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Reunion Part 1 airs on Monday, October 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.