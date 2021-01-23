Braunwyn Windham-Burke talks Tamra Judge’s return to RHOC, says ‘I would love for her to come back’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke would happily see former RHOC Housewife Tamra Judge make a return to the cast. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke ended the latest season of the show with few friends left on the cast.

After a tumultuous season that included the revelation of her struggle with alcohol dependency, Braunwyn just couldn’t seem to stay on her castmates’ good side.

However, that doesn’t mean that Braunwyn is facing her sobriety alone. In addition to her family and longtime friends, she has also gotten support from former RHOC Housewife Tamra Judge.

Although Tamra exited the show at the end of Season 14, she and Braunwyn have remained good friends.

Braunwyn would like to see Tamra make a return to the RHOC cast

During a chat with Us Weekly, Braunwyn weighed in on the possibility of Tamra returning to the franchise.

“Of course, there’s always all these rumors, all the time, that maybe she would come back next season. Or wants to come back next season. How would you feel about that? asked correspondent Christina Garibaldi.

Braunwyn was quick to gush about her love for Tamra.

“I would love that. I would that. Tamra has been amazing to me – amazing,” Braunwyn said.

She continued, “When Sean [Burke] was on his first, like, date, I thought I was going to be fine and I’m at dinner with her and I’m shaking. And she’s like, ‘Honey, it’s okay. It’s okay.'”

But that’s not the only sign of support that Tamra has shown for Braunwyn. In fact, the one quality that Braunwyn seems to appreciate the most in her friendship with Tamra is her ability to keep a secret.

“She doesn’t say anything. Tamra knew about me being sober. She’s known about the issues I’ve struggled with my daughter. She’s known about all the stuff with my marriage before it ever got out there. And she keeps her mouth shut,” Braunwyn shared.

Braunwyn says Tamra gives ‘great advice’

Tamra has been vocal about supporting Braunwyn, especially when it comes to her journey with sobriety.

The RHOC cast has been particularly harsh on Braunwyn this season, including one of the franchise’s most polarizing cast members, Kelly Dodd. Not only has Kelly insulted Braunwyn by telling her that she preferred the mom-of-seven “hammered,” but she also accused Braunwyn of faking her alcoholism for the show.

Fortunately for Braunwyn, she has continuously found a friend in Tamra.

“She’s like a very good person. She gives great advice. I would love for her to come back. I would love that. I would love that. I would love to have a, you know, a friend on the show. An actual, you know, person that has proven they have back,” Braunwyn said.

She concluded by stating, “And, you know, when I – she knew about Kris long before it hit social media, you know. And it’s just one of those things, where she’s like, ‘I support you. I support your husband. If you need anything I’m here.’ She’s a good person.”

It remains unclear if Bravo is considering bringing Tamra back into the RHOC franchise, or if she’s even interested.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.