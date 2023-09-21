Blue Kim reveals her game strategy to Big Brother camera

Blue Kim came clean to the Big Brother live feed cameras on Wednesday night.

With a chance to speak to the live feeds while in the HOH Room, Blue took full advantage of her time.

Jared Fields and Blue have been involved in a showmance, but cracks in that relationship have become apparent.

Blue has even noted that she will turn on Jared at some point, even though the moment hasn’t come yet.

Fans wondering why Blue is still with Jared may have learned some clues from her camera talk.

And it might be just a matter of time until Blue can make her big move in the game.

Big Brother live feeds camera chat with Blue

In this first video clip, Blue exudes much confidence in her gameplay. Her language gets a bit colorful as she brags about being in a good position.

Blue also details how she can use Jared as a shield who will take shots at other houseguests.

“Why would I get him out of the house when he is a good number for me,” Blue states.

“He’ll take shots at people for me. Like, eventually, I’m gonna want Cory out, right? Eventually, I’m gonna want Jag out. Eventually, I’m gonna want Matt out,” Blue elaborated.

Blue also states that her romantic relationship with Jared is real.

#BB25 A part of Blue's monologue. Jared came into HOH shortly after. pic.twitter.com/CtSsjeJTob — BB Live Updaters (@BBLiveUpdaters) September 21, 2023

The latest episode of Big Brother shows how Jared speaks to Blue, giving CBS viewers more insight into their relationship.

It led to many fans reacting on social media.

*Blue practically whispering*



Jared: You are raising your voice for no reason #BB25 pic.twitter.com/6RRIXzC1ks — Alyssa (@ralyssa11) September 21, 2023

Several fans even suggested that Blue needs to “run” away from Jared. She appears content to stick it out and possibly leave the Big Brother house in a relationship.

The Big Brother live feeds revealed eviction plans for next week from many houseguests.

They are looking past the upcoming eviction and trying to prepare for what comes next.

A Double Eviction happens on September 21, so the timetables of those plans may need to be adjusted.

Plans are already set for the first eviction.

The Felicia vs. Cirie war in the house could cause short-term consequences for larger alliances.

