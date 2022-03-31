Blake Moynes says ‘never say never’ about appearing on Bachelor in Paradise

Blake Moynes responds to Bachelor in Paradise inquiry. Pic credit: ABC

Blake Moynes, a former contestant winner from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, has been in the spotlight quite a bit lately.

From his photo that he posted with Noah Erb’s girlfriend, Abigail Heringer, on the beach, to his ongoing feud with John Hersey, his ex’s new boyfriend, Blake’s face and name have been attached to a lot of news.

As he took quite a bit of time to get over his heartbreak from the Katie Thurston split, Blake was asked on his Instagram story whether he would reappear on Reality TV again.

What did Blake Moynes respond when asked if he was ready for Reality TV again?

At first, he exclaimed, “Duh, Paradise! Count it down! Can’t wait to get on that beach, get back into it,” but he was only being sarcastic.

Instead, he went on to clarify, “Probably not. Never say never, but no. Unless it was a great opportunity for something, but I’d like to not.”

It sounds like two seasons of The Bachelorette were enough for Blake when he made his debut with Clare Crawley, turned Tayshia Adams back in 2020, and then again for Katie’s season.

What has Blake gone through in the Bachelor franchise?

While Blake did propose to Katie on her finale in August of 2021, their relationship ended two months later. While it was written up as it being mutual, Blake has since not been so sure.

In fact, he has accused Katie of cheating on him with her now-boyfriend, John Hersey, maybe not physically but emotionally. That’s because only a month after Katie and Blake’s announcement that they were parting ways, it was revealed that Katie was with John.

While she had sent John home in week 2 of her season, he had reportedly been one of her best friends during her hardships and rough patches in her relationship with Blake. Then that friendship allegedly turned romantic after the break-up with Blake, according to Katie and John.

Katie and John were just recently on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast where Katie again reiterated that there was no overlap between the two relationships.

The next season of Bachelor in Paradise

Only time will tell if Bachelor Nation fans will see Blake Moynes on Bachelor in Paradise, or if there will even be a season of BIP this summer as some fans have speculated.

Other alums have also expressed interest in going to Paradise and meeting up with certain contestants from prior seasons. Andrew Spencer was one of the most recent men who came out and said he would love to go on the show, and he would also love to meet up with, and get to know, Teddi Wright, Serene Russell, Eliza Isichei, and Jasmine Nguyen.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, 2022 on ABC.