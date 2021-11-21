Big Ed net worth: 90 Day Fiance star is one of the highest-paid celebrities on Cameo

Big Ed earns a lot of money and it’s not from 90 Day Fiance, which made him famous. Pic credit: TLC

Big Ed Brown is five feet tall, but he may be six feet if he stands on his money, considering his staggering net worth.

The 90 Day Fiance star is making big bucks and is listed as one of the highest-paid celebrities on the Cameo app.

Big Ed is best known for his appearances in several TLC series such as 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 and the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life.

The 90 Day Fiance star is polarizing, to say the least, but is undoubtedly entertaining as he returns in 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2.

As with most 90 Day Fiance stars with a high-net-worth, he doesn’t make much money from the popular series, however, he’s found solid footing on the app Cameo.

The Cameo app allows fans to pay celebrities to record a personalized video message. Fans often pay for video pranks, birthday messages, or other special occasions for themselves or others.

Big Ed has earned over $100,000 on Cameo

According to the New York Post, the 90 Day: The Single Life star has earned around $122,000 from the app, making him one of the highest-paid celebrities.

Ed Brown currently has 1948 reviews and 2,000 fans on his Cameo profile — if you want a personal message from the 90 Day Fiance alum, he is now offering a discount of $16, meaning it will cost a fan $63 for a video instead of his usual $79.

In addition, Ed charges businesses $699 for a custom video, so it’s no surprise he is earning big bucks.

It’s no wonder Ed is rumored to have shelled out approximately $30,000 on an engagement ring for his fiancee Liz Woods.

Big Ed’s estimated net worth

Big Ed revealed in his debut appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4 that he works as a professional photographer.

In addition, he is also an interior designer at Studio Europa LEICHT in San Diego, which specializes in kitchen remodeling, according to In Touch.

“I have two jobs, so when I’m not doing photography, I’m also a trained interior designer,” Ed revealed on the TLC series.

The publication notes that the TLC star has a staggering net worth estimated at $800,000 in 2020.

Ed also boasts over 460,000 Instagram followers and 1.4 million on TikTok.

He rakes in extra income with sponsored posts and will undoubtedly reach a net worth of $1 million if he hasn’t already.

You can catch Big Ed on the current season of 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2. He appeared in the first season with Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Woods, and the two have since gotten engaged.

