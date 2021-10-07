90 Day Fiance viewers annoyed with Big Ed after he appears to mock Rose Vega

90 Day Fiance star Big Ed continues to take digs at Rose Vega, who has moved on. Pic credit: TLC

Rosemarie ‘Rose’ Vega and Big Ed Brown were introduced to viewers on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and quickly became one of the most controversial couples on the TLC series.

After he humiliated Rose on the TLC series, Big Ed angered 90 Day Fiance viewers, again, as it appears that he has continued to mock his ex.

However, Rose has come a long way since her appearance on 90 Day Fiance.

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Big Ed accused Rose of having bad breath and insisting on an STD test without taking one himself.

Many viewers slammed Ed for financially exploiting Rose, who is a single mother from a humble background.

In what many 90 Day Fiance viewers consider one of the most satisfying moments on the show, Rose had enough of Ed and dumped him after an argument about having children.

Rose accused her former love interest of embarrassing her during their stint on the show and leading her on about having children.

Big Ed mocks Rose with viral meme, fans react

While on what would be their last vacation together, Rose said the memorable quote “I like the view” in reference to their luxury vacation spot by a swimming pool.

Ed responded, “You’re my best view,” to which Rose appeared to react with disgust, adding a sarcastic: “you’re so sweet.”

The moment went viral on social media and was remixed on TikTok and YouTube.

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted to Ed’s TikTok video recreating the viral meme and appeared annoyed at the TLC star continues talking about his ex.

Big Ed has made several videos on his TikTok about the meme with Rose Vega, and viewers are fed up.

One commenter wrote: “This is getting pretty annoying,” with another sharing the same sentiment adding: “Bro, let it gooooo.”

One of the popular comments questioned whether Big Ed was financially exploiting Rose for TikTok fame, writing:

“Just had a curiosity how much money are you making off of Rose’s voice and if she’s getting the money in the residuals for it.”

Big Ed returns to The Single Life

As previously reported, Big Ed is returning to 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life for Season 2.

After getting dumped by Rose, Ed returned to the US and joined the premiere season of The Single Life.

The TLC star dated Liz Marie, 28, who had a crush on the 54-year-old photographer, eventually breaking up during the Tell-All.

Ed continued to give viewers the creeps over his treatment of Liz, and a petition to have him fired followed his appearance on the first season.

However, Big Ed is back and is still looking for love.

90 Day: The Single Life returns for Season 2 on November 12 on Discovery+.