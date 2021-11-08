What does Kenny from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way do for a living?

Kenny moved from the United States to Mexico to be with Armando on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

Unlike most 90 Day Fiance couples, Kenny and Armando don’t have financial issues at the forefront of their relationship.

The unproblematic couple currently on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way rarely brings up money issues, leaving fans curious about what Kenny Niedermeier does for a living.

Kenneth Niedermeier and Armando Rubio joined the TLC spin-off on its second season. In the series that usually features questionable romances, the couple is a breath of fresh air for 90 Day Fiance viewers due to their natural chemistry and genuine relationship.

With grown-up children, Kenny moved to Mexico to live with his partner Armando and his daughter Hannah.

Kenny and Armando seemingly enjoy a stress-free life, eating at restaurants as they plan their wedding.

When Armando revealed in the current season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, he wants a big wedding. On the other hand, Kenny prefers a more conservative wedding but revealed he is footing the bill.

Here is what we know about Kenny’s occupation, net worth, and how he moved to Mexico without a job.

What is Kenny Niedermeier’s job?

In their debut season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kenny revealed that he worked in property management.

He added that he will likely need to find work within six months but doesn’t appear to be in a rush.

The TLC star sold his home in St. Petersburg, Florida, before relocating to Mexico. According to the US census data, the median value of owner-occupied housing units in his city is $205,000.

According to public data, Kenny sold his home for $342,500 in 2019, so the father of four likely isn’t cash-strapped.

How Kenny makes money from 90 Day Fiance

It comes as no surprise, Kenny hasn’t found a job in Mexico yet. The TLC star is active on Cameo and will leverage his fame to add to his income.

In addition, the cost of living is cheaper in the small village of La Misión, where they reside, than in St. Peterburg, Florida.

90 Day Fiance reportedly pays their cast members between $1,000 to $1,500 per episode.

So with 22 episodes of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Kenny may add up to $33,000 to his income from the series.

What is Armando Rubio’s job?

Armando reportedly worked in a dog grooming business called The Pet Resort & Spa.

From the Facebook page, it appears to be a family business as photos feature Armando, along with some of his family members grooming dogs.

The TLC star will also be able to leverage his fame from 90 Day Fiance and add to his net worth and income.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.