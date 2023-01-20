Big Brother’s Janelle Pierzina has a good idea for returners season

Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother All-Stars has an idea about how the BB25 cast should work this summer.

There have been some rumors about a new season of the show revolving around returning players, possibly even from recent seasons.

But if it does end up being a season of returners, there might need to be a good theme or twist to keep people interested.

And that interest level needs to also extend to the houseguests as well, some of which have simply had the goal of making it to the jury house instead of actually winning.

While playing on the Big Brother 24 cast, Daniel Durston often spoke about just making it to the jury, but he got sent home pretty early last summer.

Typically, making it to the jury portion of the summer guarantees an even bigger stipend check, which is why it ends up becoming a big deal each season.

Janelle Pierzina shares her anti-jury thoughts

“If they do a returners season I would like to see them not offer the cast hardly an extra money to make jury,” Janelle wrote on her Twitter account as BB25 rumors started buzzing around.

“So many people in my last season just showed up for a paycheck and wanted to play for jury. That made the show BORING! #BB25,” Janelle added to her tweet.

She’s definitely correct in her thoughts about some former houseguests just looking for a bigger paycheck and not actually competing to become a Big Brother winner.

Fans want people who are trying to win and houseguests who are not going to threaten to quit or simply exist longer in the house to make a bigger stipend.

Big Brother vet Janelle Pierzina speaks about a possible BB25 cast. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Twitter

Big Brother 25 in Summer 2023

The producers are putting together a new season of the show that will air this summer, but no official details have been announced yet. The only hints are the internet rumors that suggest people from the past have been contacted about possibly participating.

Host Julie Chen Moonves also teased her social media followers by asking about the most interesting players who have finished as the runner-up in their respective seasons. It’s not surprising that Julie is helping to get the buzz going about BB25.

Big Brother 25 airs in Summer 2023 on CBS.