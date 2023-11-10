Big Brother winner shades host Julie Chen Moonves

A Big Brother winner seems to be no fan of host Julie Chen Moonves

As Big Brother 25 was ending, Andy Herren had some choice words for the long-time face of the show.

Big Brother 15 introduced Andy to the world. He won the BB15 season and pocketed a cool $500,000 for his efforts.

Andy frequently weighs in on current Big Brother seasons, often sharing controversial opinions.

Andy was leading the Bowie Jane bandwagon as he cheered for her to win the $750,000. He assured his followers that she was secretly brilliant at the game.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Later, Andy decided to create a hate page for Bowie Jane after he disagreed with her HOH game plan.

Andy Herren lashes out at Julie Chen Moonves

Taking to his Twitter account, Andy claimed that Julie doesn’t understand Big Brother. He didn’t clarify what he meant or what he was responding to.

“Honestly, it’s iconic of Julie to host a show that she doesn’t actually understand. For 25 seasons!!!! Good for her. #BB25,” Andy Herren wrote.

Andy Herren goes in on Julie. Pic credit: @AndyHerren/Twitter

Andy later went after Bowie Jane again. This happened after Jag Bains cut her on finale night.

In the morning, he returned for more Bowie Jane barbs.

“I know I said I’d stop hating her as of last night, but I woke up today and thought about this clip and I am just not ready to give up on the hatred yet,” he wrote as the caption to a clip from finale night.

“This is MY journey and I’ll stop when I’m ready. #BB25,” Andy finished his post.

Below is the clip Andy referenced. It was when Bowie Jane became a BB25 jury member and was still excited about Jag and Matt Klotz making the final two.

I know I said I’d stop hating her as of last night, but I woke up today and thought about this clip and I am just not ready to give up on the hatred yet. This is MY journey and I’ll stop when I’m ready. #BB25 pic.twitter.com/2K70leAin7 — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) November 10, 2023

More from Big Brother

A new holiday Big Brother show was also revealed.

It’s not a winter season of Big Brother, but rather a spin-off using Big Brother alums.

Andy said that he wasn’t invited to be on the new show.

As for who is on the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast, we have to wait for the official announcement.

Cameron Hardin won America’s Favorite Houseguest on the finale night. Could Cameron be invited to play on Big Brother: Reindeer Games? Julie did say that someone from the BB25 cast would participate.

Fans may have missed that the BB25 jury got messages from their loved ones. That segment wasn’t aired on Big Brother this season.

Big Brother is streaming on Paramount+.