Big Brother winner Jun Song reveals her son has been very sick

Jun Song is usually very active on social media.

The Big Brother alum had been sharing her thoughts about each pivotal moment on BB25.

She was even cheering on Cirie Fields, noting her excitement to rant with Cirie during a Big Brother: All-Winners season.

But she went quiet on social media as the season wrapped up.

Now Jun has revealed what was going on, and it turns out her son was very sick.

Subscribe to our Big Brother newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jun has turned to social media to court some help from her followers as the hospital bills have piled up.

Jun Song reveals her son got sick

“Many of you have been wondering why I haven’t posted anything in a while,” June wrote in a new Twitter post.

“It’s still all surreal to me what’s happened these last few weeks. But the reality is definitely setting in,” she added with a picture of her son in the hospital.

Jun also shared a link to a GoFundMe page where she provided more details about what happened.

“For those of you who don’t, Noah fell incredibly ill in late October. We all thought it was just the flu. But it turned out to be mycoplasma pneumonia that evolved into bacterial meningitis when the mycoplasma traveled to his brain,” Jun wrote about her son.

She later stated that it took 11 days for Noah to get to a state where he could function “somewhat normally.” During that time, he was in the children’s intensive care unit (ICU).

Jun set up the GoFundMe page to help cover “11 days of a 20% co-pay of what’s not been covered by insurance for each day and paying for this nightmare that’s passed.”

She also mentioned an extensive recovery period in front of them.

Many people have already responded with donations, and her GoFundMe page is linked in the post shared below.

Many of you have been wondering why I haven’t posted anything in a while.



It’s still all surreal to me what’s happened these last few weeks. But the reality is definitely setting in 🙏🏻



https://t.co/9mSCqAzS5t — Jun Song (@JunDishes) November 17, 2023

More news from Big Brother

Cameron Hardin revealed plans for his AFH money. Big Brother fans named him America’s Favorite Houseguest on BB25, and he already has big plans.

Cory Wurtenberger polled fans about his mustache. He let the fans decide whether or not he should keep it. Responses even came in from America Lopez and Zach Wurtenberger (his brother who was on Survivor).

A new Big Brother spin-off debuts this winter on CBS. It is called Big Brother: Reindeer Games and features many former players.

Here is everything you need to know about Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Applications are open for Big Brother 26, which will take place in Summer 2024.

Big Brother is streaming on Paramount+.