Big Brother winner Jordan Lloyd celebrates wedding anniversary in cute photos with Jeff Schroeder

BB11 winner Jordan Lloyd and TV host Jeff Schroeder are considered Big Brother royalty. Pic credit: CBS

Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder from Big Brother 11 are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary this week.

It was as members of the BB11 cast that the couple first met, and after Jordan became the winner that summer, rumors surfaced that they were dating in the real world.

Those dating rumors were confirmed when Jeff and Jordan signed up to participate in a season of The Amazing Race. They would also later return to play on Big Brother 13, where Rachel Reilly was named the winner.

In March of 2016, Jeff and Jordan got married. That October, they welcomed son Lawson Keith Schroeder into the world. Roughly two years later, Jordan gave birth to their second son, Layton Sarti Schroeder.

Jordan posts a celebratory anniversary post

“Happy Anniversary Jeffrey❤️🍾..I don’t have anything cute to say but…forever is a long time😉👏 (inside joke so no one come at me),” Jordan wrote in a post that she shared on Instagram.

In addition to the caption, Jordan also shared photos of the couple together over the years. Jordan posted a recent photo, one of them from the Big Brother days, and even two in her wedding dress while Jeff stands in his tux.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Elsewhere in the world of Big Brother, Jessica Nickson revealed that she is pregnant. The father is Cody Nickson, whom she met as a member of the BB19 cast.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

And speaking of babies on the way for Big Brother alums, Caleb Reynolds from BB16 is going to be a father again this week.

Also taking place on reality TV this spring, two other Big Brother alums are on the new season of Ex on the Beach. The show will be airing on MTV soon and it will be interesting to see them interacting in a different format.

We are also likely to see a lot of former Big Brother players appearing on the new season of The Challenge. CBS is putting together a version of the show that features stars of its own reality TV shows. This means people from Love Island USA, Survivor, and The Amazing Race will appear with BB alums.

Our Hectic Home Life

Watch this video on YouTube

For Big Brother fans excited about what might come next for the reality competition show, the BB24 cast will be taking over the house this summer. Applications are still open, but it was noted that the producers are already hard at work getting a new group of people to play the game.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS in Summer 2022.