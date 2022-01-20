Big Brother winner Dr. Will Kirby appears on The Book of Boba Fett

Dr. Will Kirby can now say he was on a Star Wars project. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother fans may have noticed a familiar face in the latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Airing on Disney+, The Book of Boba Fett is a new series that spawned from The Mandalorian’s success for the streaming service.

This is the first season for the new Star Wars show, and on Wednesday, Episode 4 finally debuted.

In addition to seeing Boba Fett (played by Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (played by Ming-Na Wen) starring in the fourth episode of the season, a former Big Brother star appeared in what could best be described as a dream role for him.

Big Brother star Dr. Will Kirby talks about appearing on The Book of Boba Fett

“9-year-old me is really, really, really proud of the 49-year-old me,” Dr. Will Kirby told Us Weekly about his chance to be a character on The Book of Boba Fett.

Kirby went on to add that being on the show was “a dream fulfilled for me” and that “I now owe some very big favors.”

“I have to be careful to not accidentally spoiling anything, but I was naturally blown away to be in the presence of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand,” Kirby gushed. “When they stepped on the set, we all immediately knew that we were witnessing an exceedingly special relationship.”

Even though Kirby doesn’t have any speaking lines in The Book of Boba Fett: Chapter Four, he can clearly be seen during moments of the episode taking place at Garsa’s Sanctuary. Look for the man in yellow and black exchanging a flirtatious look with a yellow Twi’lek

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother begins soon

Dr. Will Kirby won Big Brother 2 and then returned to take part in Big Brother 7 (All-Stars) as well. He has long been considered to be one of the best players that the game has seen, and that led to Kirby appearing in later seasons as a jury host and even a neighbor to a new cast.

Big Brother fans who have been missing the show since the BB23 finale aired won’t have to wait much longer for a new group of houseguests to enter the house. CBS ordered a new season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition that will air in February against the Winter Olympics on NBC.

Here is the full Celebrity Big Brother episode schedule, with the first night arriving on Wednesday, February 2. There are going to be a lot of two-hour episodes on Friday nights and even a big episode scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday.

The official cast list for CBBUS3 has not yet been released, but some celebrities have been ruled out in the latest rumors.

Celebrity Big Brother debuts February 2 on CBS. The Book of Boba Fett is currently streaming on Disney+.