Big Brother: Watch the BB22 jury members get to see loved ones

The Big Brother eviction episode from Thursday night packed in the drama with an eviction vote, but the BB22 jury also got to see some more daylight.

The jury got a lot of screentime during the episode, first from when Tyler Crispen arrived at the house, and then from when they got a surprise video.

The surprise was that the BB22 jury members got to see messages from home, which Da’Vonne Rogers figured out right away based on the clues of a mysterious letter that showed up in the house.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Below we have a video of the moments during the episode where the six houseguests saw their loved ones for the first time in more than two months.

BB22 jury gets to see their loved ones

The cast of Big Brother All-Stars 2 had to enter quarantine during the month of July. That was the last time that they got to have direct contact with their family and friends back home.

For Da’Vonne and Daniele Donato, it meant that they hadn’t seen their young daughters in quite a while. That made this segment even more special.

Whether you watched it live the first time or are seeing it for the first time, take a look at the emotional segment in the video below.

Big Brother jury segments are always interesting

During many seasons of the show, some of the most interesting moments from the later episodes include the Big Brother jury segments.

Some live subscribers have even joked that cameras in the jury house might be more interesting to watch than what is taking place in the game down the stretch.

It has certainly been a treat to see what the BB22 jury has been up to since their evictions and that could lead to some intriguing discussions about who they think should win this season.

Ian Terry, Tyler Crispen, Daniele Donato, David Alexander, Kevin Campbell, and Da’Vonne Rogers started having that debate on Episode 31. An important moment between Da’Vonne and Tyler also happened that can be seen below.

More Big Brother news and spoilers

Viewers who watched the latest episode saw that Memphis Garrett got evicted. He becomes the seventh member of the BB22 jury and he will likely be shown joining the first six next week.

We also have the HOH results from overnight, where someone new has taken over the power in the house. It’s going to be fun to see just what they do with the power and who among the final four houseguests is about to get cut loose.

If you haven’t seen it yet, outgoing HOH Nicole Franzel has a video up where she addresses questions about this season of the show. She even talked about who she feels is her best pal in the game. Guess who?

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.