Big Brother Veto spoilers: POV Ceremony hosted, final nominees set

Big Brother Veto spoilers were just revealed on the live feeds. The Week 3 Veto Ceremony was hosted by the POV winner and we now know the final nominees for eviction.

Tyler Crispen is the Head of Household this week and he was tasked with naming two people for the block. He went with Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha, which was something that should surprise nobody.

At the Veto Competition, it was Cody Calafiore who won the Power of Veto. It kept the power within an alliance that has continued to run the BB22 house through the first three weeks of the season.

Did Cody use the Power of Veto?

At the Veto Ceremony, Cody decided to not use the POV. He helped Tyler keep the nominations the same and it means that the Big Brother All-Stars cast will decide whether to evict Janelle or Kaysar on Thursday night.

Janelle does have a plan to save herself, but it seems very unlikely to work with the current sentiment in the house. Nicole Franzel has already poisoned the well. She continues to be infatuated with Janelle, leading to her fiance Victor Arroyo trying to come to her aid on social media.

What’s next on Big Brother All-Stars?

The Eviction Ceremony doesn’t take place until Thursday night, so there could be a lot of conversations taking place over the next few days about the vote.

That’s bad news for live feed subscribers, as it likely guarantees that Nicole is going to find new and (not) unique ways to fit Janelle into the current topic of conversation.

At least she switched topics for a few hours when she claimed Bayleigh Dayton made her cry.

As for Kaysar, this is the time for him to just lay low. The primary alliances are going to push hard to get Janelle out of the house and if he stays calm he will still be here to fight for his game next week.

It could get very boring if Kaysar then becomes the Week 4 target, though, because he would be the last person on the outskirts of the BB2 cast and it would mean another week of an HOH making a weak set of nominations.

I'll be done once Kaysar and Janelle are gone.. There's no competition, competitiveness, it's mostly cliques trying to get rid of popular players instead of playing the game

Will the CBS viewers stick around? Or could CBS see another drop in the already rough ratings for summer 2020?

