Big Brother All-Stars ratings: Numbers still rough for BB22 cast, but show No. 1

Big Brother All-Stars ratings are still below average for the BB22 cast when comparing the summer 2020 season to past summer installments of the show.

At the same time, Big Brother is still holding steady in its three weekly timeslots as one of the most-watched shows on television during the summer months.

So why are the viewership numbers down?

There are a number of theories, including not having new houseguests, the lack of Big Brother After Dark to accompany the show, and some fans not enjoying the construction of the All-Stars cast.

Big Brother All-Stars ratings still good enough at CBS?

If Big Brother continues to win its timeslot and continues to do be the biggest draw for viewers aged 18-49 each night, then the show likely will be around for many years to come.

That’s despite the rough look of the numbers.

On August 20, an estimated 3.98 million viewers tuned in. That followed an estimated 3.85 million on August 19, 3.91 million on August 16, and 4.02 million on August 13.

Breaking down the Big Brother All-Stars ratings a bit further, CBS is averaging 3.43 million viewers on Sundays, 3.86 million on Wednesdays, and 4.0 million on Thursdays.

Overall, the show is coming in at about a 1.0 mark in the key demo of 18-49. That’s a sweet spot for advertisers and something that a network can continue to bank on.

Big Brother All-Stars 2 is still just getting started

Just seven episodes into the summer 2020 season of the show, there is a long way to go until the Big Brother 22 winner is named.

So far, only two of the 16 houseguests have been evicted, leaving 14 people still competing for that $500,000 prize.

It’s possible that the Big Brother ratings could start to improve once things really start evolving, especially if it starts to become less predictable than it has been through the first two weeks.

Despite a lot of debate and a lot of conversations on the live feeds, the votes at the first two eviction ceremonies were never going to be close.

Keesha Smith was evicted 13-0 and then Nicole Anthony was sent out on a 10-2 vote.

Tyler Crispen is the new HOH, but he also has a predictable plan in place. It would be fun to see him shake things up, but his new power alliance doesn’t appear keen on stepping away from the script.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.