Big Brother spoilers: Veto winner finally revealed on BB23 live feeds

Big Brother spoilers about the Veto winner have finally been revealed. The live feeds for the BB23 house were down for quite a while on Saturday (August 21) while the houseguests played in the latest Veto Competition.

As we learned earlier in the day, though, there wasn’t a lot on the line for the people playing for the Power of Veto, because other events inside of the house had dictated who will be going to the BB23 jury this week. But play they must.

Sarah Beth Steagall is the Week 7 Head of Household and she had the power to nominate two people for eviction. That’s where Kyland Young saw an opening. He kept Sarah Beth awake all night Thursday in order to get her to go with the nominees that would help The Cookout. He succeeded. And then Kyland bragged about it.

On Friday (August 20), Sarah Beth nominated Derek Frazier and Claire Rehfuss for eviction, meaning it is the same two people who were on the block when Kyland was the HOH last week. And yet Sarah Beth never caught on to what was happening.

Watching it take place from home, Big Brother veteran Janelle Pierzina said some unkind things about Sarah Beth.

Big Brother spoilers: Veto winner revealed on the live feeds

The High Roller’s Room was opened up again and Alyssa Lopez got the secret power to play the roulette wheel. She saved Derek F and the wheel then randomly placed Xavier Prather on the block next to Claire. For the Veto Competition, Alyssa, Big D, and Azah Awasum were selected to play. And Derek Xiao had to host.

Xavier Prather won the Power of Veto. He can now take himself off the block at the Veto Ceremony.

The Veto Ceremony will take place on Monday (August 23), where Sarah Beth will have to come up with a replacement nominee since Xavier is coming off the block. And she already has a plan.

Sarah Beth already said that she is going to put Derek Xiao on the block and she is going to carry out her plan to make sure he joins Britini D’Angelo in the BB23 jury house.

There is nothing Derek X can do to save himself at this point because all of The Cookout alliance will be off the block and voting between Claire and himself.

We are certainly expecting a Big Brother edit that indicates The Cookout isn’t sure about who to evict, only because we know Hannah Chaddha is going to be sad to see her friend walk out the front door. At least she can keep it from being a unanimous eviction vote during the August 26 episode of Big Brother 23.

These Big Brother spoilers are going to be extremely sad for Derek X fans who only watch the show and don’t check in on the live feeds.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.