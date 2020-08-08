Big Brother spoilers: Veto Competition players selected by BB22 cast

Big Brother spoilers today come from the live feeds, where the BB22 cast members are preparing for the Veto Competition.

Six houseguests will play for the Power of Veto, with the winner getting the chance to cement or shake up the HOH nominations.

The last few days have been very busy in the Big Brother house, going back to when Cody Calafiore won the first Head of Household Competition of the summer.

On Thursday, a Safety Competition took place in the house. Players who received VIP passes got the chance to play for safety. Kaysar Ridha won and also chose to protect Janelle Pierzina.

Cody then hosted the first Nomination Ceremony of the summer. He wasn’t able to nominate Kaysar or Janelle, though, and they had been two people on his radar.

Cody ended up nominating Keesha Smith and Kevin Campbell for eviction.

Who is playing for the Power of Veto?

Six players get to participate in the Veto Competition. Cody, Keesha, and Kevin already entered into the challenge, but three more of the BB22 houseguests would join them.

The drawing of the players took place on Saturday and revealed there is only going to be one woman (Keesha) going after the POV.

Ian Terry, Enzo Palumbo, and Kaysar Ridha are the three other people playing for the Power of Veto. It looks like Kevin picked Enzo to play for him, which might not make a lot of sense if it was his choice.

Da’Vonne Rogers is going to serve as the host of the first Veto Competition.

There is a lot on the line here, especially for the person who wins the POV, because it could give them power but also put a target on their back if they use it to save someone.

Big Brother 22 carries on

The Week 1 Veto Competition will take place a bit later on Saturday, and then the Veto Ceremony/Meeting will play out on Monday. That is where the eviction nominees will be cemented on the block.

On the first Thursday night episode on the Big brother schedule, Julie Chen will host an Eviction Ceremony to send someone packing. Who will be the first member of the Big Brother All-Stars 2 cast to get sent home?

A lot can happen between now and that first Eviction Ceremony, especially with 16 veterans of the game involved.

Stay tuned, as we will continue passing on Big Brother spoilers, and that will soon include the POV winner.

Big Brother returns August 9 at 10/9c on CBS.