Big Brother spoilers: Leaked audio hints next eviction could have already taken place

Derek Frazier is making it to the final five on Big Brother 23 this summer. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother spoilers may have been leaked through the live feeds by accident today.

The feeds have been down for most of the day, but audio from the backyard appears to have been left on for a while. It picked up people from the production crew practicing the next Veto Competition. They even had a woman named Stephanie standing in to read the questions that host Julie Chen Moonves will be seen asking on the September 16 episode.

Taking a step back from there, the final six Veto Competition was played on Saturday (September 11), with all members of The Cookout playing in it. Kyland won the Power of Veto, meaning he was then able to keep his nominees the same.

The final nominees on the block are/were Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha, with one of them destined to become the next member of the BB23 jury.

Who may have been evicted from Big Brother house?

The crew was heard playing out a new Veto Competition at just about 10 a.m. PT (house time). Only five people were represented in the challenge and they were Hannah Chaddha, Kyland Young, Xavier Prather, Azah Awasum, and Derek Frazier.

With those five people getting set up to play for the Power of Veto, it hints heavily at Tiffany Mitchell already getting evicted. That would make her the sixth member of the BB23 jury, leaving the other five houseguests to compete in the next stage of the game.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

We probably won't see Tiffany on feeds again. Thank you for creating the most successful alliance of all time. You are the BB player true fans have been waiting for for years, you made #BB23 what it was, and your legacy is forever cemented in BB history. The true winner of BB23. pic.twitter.com/AfaRtZjpcp — Rob (backup) (@RealityRobbed2) September 15, 2021

Big Brother spoilers about the final five BB23 cast members

If Tiffany did get evicted already, it means/meant that Xavier, Hannah, Azah, and Derek F will/would be playing in the next Head of Household Competition. One of them would become HOH and then nominate two people for eviction. It is at that point where everyone would participate in the next Veto Competition.

It’s possible that Tiffany has been evicted, but it’s also important to point out that the votes may be so set in stone to get her out that production is moving ahead as though she won’t be there for the next Veto Competition. We will have to stay tuned to find out what happened for sure when the next episodes on the Big Brother schedule are aired.

What we do know is that Kyland was pushing for a unanimous eviction in order to send a message. The plan is/was in play for Xavier, Azah, and Derek F to all vote against Tiffany.

Oh, and in case you were wondering who won the Veto Competition played out by production on the Big Brother live feeds, it was Kyland Young. It would sure be interesting if he did turn out to be in control of the final five Power of Veto when the episode airs on Thursday night (September 16).

After Kyland "won" the veto in the fake rehearsal, someone in production said "It should have been Hannah" 💀💀 #BB23 pic.twitter.com/5nGVCLOmFJ — No (@Nowbz) September 15, 2021

Some more notes on Big Brother 23

Make sure to note that many upcoming episodes of Big Brother 23 are going to be shown at different times than normal. Here is an updated list of Big Brother episodes that are left to air during the month of September. One really big change is on Wednesday nights as CBS adjusts for Survivor 41 to premiere this fall.

We also have some intriguing Big Brother rumors stating that everyone in the top five gets a cash prize this summer. That could be very interesting, and remember the Big Brother 23 winner gets $750,000 this year.

Big Brother 23 airs on CBS during Summer 2021.