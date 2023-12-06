Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast rumors reveal big names

Names from the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast may have been leaked.

Remember, these names come from an online source, not the CBS casting department, so take everything with a grain of salt until the official announcement happens.

What was revealed earlier is that Derek Xiao (BB23), Tiffany Mitchell (BB23), and Jordan Lloyd (BB11 winner) are already part of the show. They will serve as Santa’s elves and co-hosts for the journey.

Usual Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves won’t be around for the spin-off but will return to host Big Brother 26 in the summer of 2024.

Julie also announced that someone from the Big Brother 25 cast will play in Reindeer Games. This gives the show some freshness when it comes to former houseguests.

The season premiere for Big Brother: Reindeer Games arrives on Monday, December 11, with the promise of some fun for CBS viewers during the holidays.

Who is rumored to be on the Big Brother: Reindeer Games cast?

Twitter user GamerVev typically has her fingers on the pulse of reality television. She routinely posts about people who will appear on The Challenge, The Traitors, and new shows like House of Villains.

GamerVev has now shared a series of tweets that mention former Big Brother houseguests that she has heard will appear on this season of Reindeer Games.

Below is the list of Big Brother alums that have made it on her radar.

Nicole Franzel from BB16, BB18, BB22, and The Amazing Race

Josh Martinez from BB19 and The Challenge

Xavier Prather from BB24 and The Challenge

Taylor Hale from BB24

Britney Haynes from BB12, BB14, and The Amazing Race

Frankie Grande from BB16 and Celebrity Big Brother UK

Cody Calafiore from BB16, BB22, and The Traitors

Cameron Hardin from Big Brother 25

Cody Calafiore (BB16 & 22 and The Traitors) is also on the cast of #BBReindeerGames



I believe the #BB25 representation is Cameron Hardin, as I have been mentioned his name several times – but I never got 100% confirmation on this one. pic.twitter.com/QghpyoJcx6 — GamerVev (@GamerVev) December 6, 2023

More from Big Brother and beyond

As a reminder, the names listed above are still rumors, but they are all popular within the Big Brother fandom. Or at least infamous.

Cody, Nicole, Josh, Taylor, and Xavier are all recent Big Brother winners, so it would be fun to see them competing on a new show together.

Here is the full Reindeer Games episode schedule, including the season premiere on December 11.

Outside the show, Reilly revealed that Matt wants space after BB25, stalling out their showmance.

Cirie Fields also announced she wants to be on a new show, meaning she could be on television again soon.

If I had to choose between one of the winners? Taylor or Xavier got this 😌 #BBReindeerGames https://t.co/5zsIg8LbDl pic.twitter.com/nHbhHBWQDd — James (@jayawa24) December 6, 2023

Previous seasons of Big Brother are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Big Brother: Reindeer Games debuts December 11 on CBS.