Sarah Beth Steagall was on the block during a new episode of Big Brother 23. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23, Episode 15 was all about the Veto Competition, who won the Power of Veto, and the punishments and rewards that surfaced in the house because of it.

The opening to the episode showed a long recap that featured Derek Xiao winning the Endurance Challenge. As the Head of Household, he nominated Britini D’Angelo and Sarah Beth Steagall for eviction.

Derek X had a backdoor plan to go after Christian Birkenberger and he let Britini know what was going on. There was a lot of chatter in the house about getting Christian out, even though Tiffany Mitchell continued to plant seeds to get people to turn against Sarah Beth.

The stakes were raised for Sarah Beth and Britini because they knew if the nominees remained the same that one of them was going to go home soon.

Big Brother 23 recap

A lot of talk about the nominations took place, with subtle hints that a backdoor plan was definitely on the table. At the same time, Christian and Alyssa started feeling safe based on a lot of talks that they had with Derek.

Alyssa Lopez, Claire Rehfuss, and Kyland Young were the three extra players for the Veto Competition. In terms of plans for a backdoor of Christian, this was the perfect scenario for Derek X. Now, he just needed anyone not named Alyssa to win the POV so that he could put a plan in place.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Row, row, row your boat, gently down the stream. 🛶😊 Win the veto, earn your safety, and 👹betray your team.👹 #BBSarahBeth #BB23 pic.twitter.com/Dn5bffiN2A — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 12, 2021

Veto Competition time

To win the Power of Veto, houseguests had to complete the most reps of a given task. It was played in rounds, with someone getting eliminated each round and winning a prize for it. Some of the prizes were good and some of them were bad.

veto comp was Kingdom of Curl-a-lot: do reps on various workout apparatus, the one with fewest reps each round was eliminated and got a prize, which they could keep or trade for a previous prize #bykta #bb23 pic.twitter.com/TE17Tw9wLV — hamsterwatch #bb23 (@hamsterwatch) August 12, 2021 Claire was out first and she won the Viceroy of Veto prize. It meant she got the Power of Veto.

Sarah Beth was out second and she won a $5,000 prize. She chose to keep it instead of taking the POV from Claire.

Kyland went out third and won the Duke of the Deck prize. He then traded Claire for the Power of Veto. This meant Claire would have to play 52 card pickup on demand.

Derek X went out fourth and won the Jacka** of Clubs prize. He traded it for the Power of Veto. Kyland was now responsible for making club sandwiches anytime an alarm went off in the house.

Alyssa was out next and she got the Count of Communication. She won a laptop, smartphone, and a call home. If she survived two more weeks, she would get a video call. She kept her prize.

Britini won the Veto Competition and her prize was Lord of the Latrine. She would have the only key to the bathroom and would be the attendant for 24 hours. She traded it to Derek X for the Golden Power of Veto.

A long segment was then shown of Derek having to escort people to the bathroom in his new role.

Derek's reaction at the end of veto competition#BB23 pic.twitter.com/0PVXHb0pMw — Warrior of Nora Tribe (HZD) (@SapphoMedusa) August 12, 2021

Veto Ceremony and the plans

Derek X went to Alyssa ahead of the Veto Ceremony to tell her that he was thinking about putting Christian up on the block. Alyssa told Christian and he was really mad that Derek X was considering this course of action.

The house then exploded as people started second-guessing the plan and what might happen. When Britini announced it was time for the Veto Ceremony, Christian then went to pull Derek X aside to sell him on not going through with a backdoor plan.

The episode then came to an end without the Veto Ceremony taking place. That will be revealed during the August 12 episode. Instead, we were shown Derek X stressing about what he would do next.

For readers who want to jump ahead, here are the Power of Veto spoilers and what Derek X did.

More news from the world of Big Brother

Recent evictee Whitney Williams just shared a video where she addressed controversies from the Big Brother 23 season. It was an interesting insight into what she was seeing inside of the house and it raises some questions about what Claire claimed Whitney had said.

There was more interesting drama on social media when Frenchie went on the attack when he learned that people were making fun of Derek Frazier’s weight. It led to a lot of interesting fan chatter.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.