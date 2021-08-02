Big Brother recap: Christian takes charge of BB23 house, or does he?

Christian got to have his episode where he was featured as the Big Brother 23 Head of Household. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23, Episode 11 aired on Sunday night and dealt with who won the latest Wildcard Competition, as well as who the new Head of Household nominated for eviction.

There was a long recap from the last episode to start out the night, including Brent Champagne getting voted out 11-0 and Christian Birkenberger winning the HOH Competition.

Team Kings had an extended celebration in the Storage Room after their big win, with Christian, Xavier Prather, Alyssa Lopez, and Sarah Beth Steagall celebrating that they were all safe for the week again.

Derek Frazier was going a lot of pouting after the loss, calling his team “the underdogs” after Team Kings won the HOH power for the second straight week. Whitney Williams was also shown worrying about her team as the Kings started thinking about their targets.

Team Kings met and it was pretty clear that some of them wanted Whitney Williams and Hannah Chaddha on the block. Alyssa and Sarah Beth were pushing to get Hannah out of the game, while Xavier wanted to get Whitney out of the BB23 house because he is secretly working with Hannah.

Meanwhile, Christian really wanted to go with Britini D’Angelo and Azah Awasum as his nominees because, as he stated in the Diary Room, it would allow him to not get any blood on his hands. The narrative of this episode was to show that Christian might not have control of his own HOH week.

A new Wildcard Competition for the BB23 cast

The players in the latest Wildcard Competition were Claire Rehfuss (Queens), Whitney Williams (Aces), and Azah Awasum (Jokers).

As a side note, it is neat that the rest of the BB23 cast gets to watch each of the Wildcard Competitions taking place. It adds some additional fun to the episode and increases the level of commentary and participation.

The challenge was in a bar setting, with the houseguests tasked with getting an oversized olive to roll down a ramp shaped like a crooked martini glass. Getting the olive to the other end (the toothpick) would win the challenge for one of the ladies.

Claire was much better than Whitney and Azah at the challenge, but her olive kept falling off near the back of the martini glass. Eventually, she did get it in, though, and Claire Rehfuss won the Wildcard Competition.

A difficult choice was placed in front of Claire. She could get safety for her entire team for one week, or she could take safety for just herself for two weeks. Her other team members are Kyland Young and Tiffany Mitchell, who appear to be safe for a while in the Big Brother house.

Claire took safety for herself for two weeks, meaning, at worst, she will at least be a member of the BB23 jury.

Nominating two people for eviction on Big Brother

There were a lot of disagreements when The Royal Flush alliance met to nail down nominees. Sarah Beth really wanted Hannah to be the primary target because she is better at the game, but she couldn’t find support when Kyland did his best to argue about why Hannah should be kept in the Big Brother house.

When it finally came time to make the nominations, Christian put Whitney and Hannah on the block.

That brings us to the end of the August 1 Big Brother recap. For readers who want to jump ahead, we have the latest Power of Veto spoilers here.

During the episode, there was also a good segment where Derek Xiao spoke about his family and a video of that is shared below.

