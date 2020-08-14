Big Brother recap: Eviction time for BB22 cast with no audience

The Big Brother recap for Season 22, Episode 4 comes from the first Thursday night episode of the summer. It was also time for the first Eviction Ceremony, where someone from the BB22 cast would be walking out the front door.

In the last episode, CBS viewers got to catch up on what took place with the Veto Competition, alliances beginning to form, and what happened at the Veto Ceremony.

In summation, Enzo Palumbo got picked by Kevin Campbell to play for the Power of Veto and Enzo then won the POV. Despite Kevin picking him to play, Enzo kept the nominations the same, which was predictable due to Enzo’s alliance with Head of Household Cody Calafiore this season.

Cody’s HOH noms remained the same, leaving Kevin and Keesha Smith on the block for the “live” eviction episode. We are going to put live in quotation marks because houseguests were hinting at the August 13 episode getting pre-taped.

Big Brother 22, Episode 4 recap

After Julie Chen did her introduction and the Big Brother announcer did his “previously on Big Brother” segment, it was time to see what took place in the house following that uneventful (boring) Veto Ceremony.

The first three Diary Room sessions to be shown were from Enzo (saying he pocketed the POV to protect Cody), Kevin (hoping his new relationship with Cody would save him), and Keesha (looking lost but unsurprised all at the same time).

CBS viewers finally get to see Cody and Memphis Garrett cementing an alliance that many Big Brother fans feel was constructed through pre-gaming with Dan Gheesling and Derrick Levasseur. But that’s a topic for another time.

As some of the other alliances were shown forming, like Tyler Crispen and Bayleigh Dayton getting past their drama from Big Brother 20, some of Kevin’s campaigning to save him got shown. The same can’t really be said for Keesha, though, as there was never a strong commitment from her to get votes.

Definitely of note is Memphis and Cody constructing a layer of allies below their final two alliance that now includes Nicole Franzel, Tyler, Christmas Abbott, and Danielle Donato. For readers who need to see a more complete break down of who is partnering up, here are the BB22 alliances.

Big Brother 22 Eviction Ceremony 1

At the first Eviction Ceremony of the season, the 13 voting houseguests had to decide on Kevin Campbell or Keesha Smith.

The houseguests each took a turn going in to vote and it was quickly obvious that this was going to be a very one-sided vote.

At the end of the voting, Julie Chen revealed that Keesha had been evicted on a 13-0 vote. It was not a surprising outcome, but it could certainly give Kevin a nice mental boost going forward.

Keesha had her interview with Julie and got to watch the goodbye messages before it was time to get back to the show.

New Head of Household Competition

It was a trivia contest to decide who would take the HOH power. One wrong answer and a houseguest would be eliminated from the game.

Kaysar and David missed the first question, followed by Enzo and Dani missing the second question. The BB22 cast made it to the sixth question, with just five people left competing in the challenge.

The only person to get the final question correct was Memphis Garrett and he becomes the new Head of Household. Memphis now has the power and the primary alliance in the house is still in control.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.