Big Brother POV: Players picked for first BB23 Veto Competition

The Big Brother 23 cast is playing in teams for the first few weeks. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother POV is on the line tonight in the house. Early Saturday, the BB23 cast picked the players who will be competing for the first Power of Veto this summer.

The Veto Competition has six players in it, all competing for the Veto Necklace. Winning the POV means that the player can alter the nominations that have been set by the Head of Household.

At the first Nomination Ceremony, Frenchie put Alyssa Lopez and Kyland Young on the block. That automatically put them in the Veto Competition, where winning the POV means the ability to get off the block.

As the Head of Household, Frenchie is also one of the six people who gets to play for the Power of Veto.

Who was picked to play for the POV?

Saturday morning, three more people were picked to play in the Big Brother Veto Competition later in the day.

It looks like Kyland got his choice and that he picked Travis Long to play for the POV. Derek Xiao was also one of the people drawn to play for the Veto, meaning two possible backdoor targets for Frenchie could steal safety and also alter his nominations.

The final person playing for the BB23 Power of Veto is Tiffany Mitchell.

To recap, the six POV players are Frenchie, Alyssa, Kyland, Tiffany, Travis, and Derek Xiao.

That’s three members of Team Queens who could possibly win the Veto.

It’s unfortunate that there was only one episode of the show during premiere week, but the Big Brother TV schedule has a lot of content coming up. And based on what we have been seeing on the live feeds, the producers are going to have a lot of footage to work through in those future episodes.

Later on Saturday, the six selected players will be playing for the Power of Veto. Then, at some point on Monday (July 12), a Veto Ceremony will be held where the POV could be used to save someone from the block. If the POV does get used, Frenchie will need to name a replacement to go up on the block.

This all works its way to the first BB23 Eviction Ceremony of the summer, which is slated to take place on the July 15 episode of the show. A really interesting eviction vote awaits the CBS audience because it is still really unclear which alliances are real and which ones have just been acts of convenience through the first few days of the season.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.