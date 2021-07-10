Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
News

Big Brother POV: Players picked for first BB23 Veto Competition


BB23 HOH Team Comp
The Big Brother 23 cast is playing in teams for the first few weeks. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother POV is on the line tonight in the house. Early Saturday, the BB23 cast picked the players who will be competing for the first Power of Veto this summer.

The Veto Competition has six players in it, all competing for the Veto Necklace. Winning the POV means that the player can alter the nominations that have been set by the Head of Household.

At the first Nomination Ceremony, Frenchie put Alyssa Lopez and Kyland Young on the block. That automatically put them in the Veto Competition, where winning the POV means the ability to get off the block.

As the Head of Household, Frenchie is also one of the six people who gets to play for the Power of Veto.

monsterscriticsreality

959 2,675

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, exclusives, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

So what DID Cody spend his $500,000 Big Brother winnings on, and how much did he actually take home ...

View

Jul 4

23 5
Open
So what DID Cody spend his $500,000 Big Brother winnings on, and how much did he actually take home after the taxman came a'knockin'? 💸⁠ ⁠ In a recent Twitch stream, Cody satisfied his fans' curiosities and revealed that he didn’t spend the money he won from being a part of the BB22 cast. He then clarified that a bit, stating that he bought himself a phone and he bought his girlfriend, Cristie, a phone as well.⁠🤷🏼‍♀️ ⁠ He also revealed that $220,000 of the $500,000 went right to taxes!!😲⁠ ⁠ Find out what Cody is up to now at our #linkinbio!⁠ ⁠ (📸: codycalafiore/Instagram)⁠ ------------------⁠ #bb2021 #bb23 #bb22 #codycalafiore #bbwinner #cbs #bigbrother #bigbrother2021 #bigbrother23 #bigbrother22 #bigbrother2020 #christmasbigbrother #realitytv #hoh #realitytvshows #superwoman #competiton #realitycompetition⁠ #juliechen #juliechenmoonves #bigbrotherpremiere #premieredate #summer #summershows #tv #explorepage #summertvshow

So what DID Cody spend his $500,000 Big Brother winnings on, and how much did he actually take home after the taxman came a'knockin'? 💸⁠

In a recent Twitch stream, Cody satisfied his fans' curiosities and revealed that he didn’t spend the money he won from being a part of the BB22 cast. He then clarified that a bit, stating that he bought himself a phone and he bought his girlfriend, Cristie, a phone as well.⁠🤷🏼‍♀️

He also revealed that $220,000 of the $500,000 went right to taxes!!😲⁠

Find out what Cody is up to now at our #linkinbio!⁠

(📸: codycalafiore/Instagram)⁠
------------------⁠
#bb2021 #bb23 #bb22 #codycalafiore #bbwinner #cbs #bigbrother #bigbrother2021 #bigbrother23 #bigbrother22 #bigbrother2020 #christmasbigbrother #realitytv #hoh #realitytvshows #superwoman #competiton #realitycompetition⁠
#juliechen #juliechenmoonves #bigbrotherpremiere #premieredate #summer #summershows #tv #explorepage #summertvshow ...

23 5

Who was picked to play for the POV?

Saturday morning, three more people were picked to play in the Big Brother Veto Competition later in the day.

It looks like Kyland got his choice and that he picked Travis Long to play for the POV. Derek Xiao was also one of the people drawn to play for the Veto, meaning two possible backdoor targets for Frenchie could steal safety and also alter his nominations.

Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

The final person playing for the BB23 Power of Veto is Tiffany Mitchell.

To recap, the six POV players are Frenchie, Alyssa, Kyland, Tiffany, Travis, and Derek Xiao.

That’s three members of Team Queens who could possibly win the Veto.

More Big Brother 23 to come

It’s unfortunate that there was only one episode of the show during premiere week, but the Big Brother TV schedule has a lot of content coming up. And based on what we have been seeing on the live feeds, the producers are going to have a lot of footage to work through in those future episodes.

Later on Saturday, the six selected players will be playing for the Power of Veto. Then, at some point on Monday (July 12), a Veto Ceremony will be held where the POV could be used to save someone from the block. If the POV does get used, Frenchie will need to name a replacement to go up on the block.

This all works its way to the first BB23 Eviction Ceremony of the summer, which is slated to take place on the July 15 episode of the show. A really interesting eviction vote awaits the CBS audience because it is still really unclear which alliances are real and which ones have just been acts of convenience through the first few days of the season.

Big Brother 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x