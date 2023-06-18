Big Brother once expelled someone for not following the rules

Big Brother has had a lot of drama over the years, but the BB11 cast had an extremely memorable expulsion.

When one houseguest refused to follow the rules, executive producer Allison Grodner had to get on the house speakers to tell her to exit.

Chima Simone was a 33-year-old freelance journalist when she began playing on the 2009 season of Big Brother.

As the summer wore on, she appeared to be getting increasingly frustrated about the rules of the house.

One of the policies she disliked the most was that the houseguests must wear a microphone pack.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Things blew up when she got frustrated one day and tossed her microphone pack into the hot tub.

Chima Simone gets expelled from Big Brother 11

The video below is a segment taken from an episode that showed what led to Chime getting expelled.

Some people she was aligned with tried to help her, but she didn’t like being told what to do.

After Chima was removed from the game, CBS released a statement about what happened.

“Because of multiple rule violations, she needed to be expelled,” Allison Grodner stated.

Since Chima was removed from the show and not allowed to participate in the BB11 jury.

Her vote went to America, with fans voting for who should win Big Brother 11.

Jordan Lloyd beat Natalie Martinez for the $500,000 prize, and Jeff Schroeder was named America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Chima was also mad about a game twist

Though she had been bucking the rules for a while, the tipping point for Chima may have been during Week 5 when she was the Head of Household.

A twist was introduced that allowed one houseguest to overthrow the HOH. Jeff won the Coup d’Etat and used it to replace Chima’s nominations.

Chima pushed to get Russell Kairouz evicted. Instead, Jeff used the special power that America gave him to get Jessie Godderz out.

Losing her power as the HOH may have ultimately pushed Chima over the edge.

Below is a full breakdown of how the “Wizard Power” played out.

More Big Brother people have been expelled

Chima isn’t the only person removed from a season of Big Brother USA.

Justin Sebik was removed from Big Brother 2 for putting a knife to someone’s throat, Scott Weintraub was sent home from Big Brother 4 for being violent in the house, and Willie Hantz was removed from Big Brother 14 for a physical fight.

Big Brother 25 arrives this summer

A new season of Big Brother debuts on August 2.

The producers announced it is an entirely new cast, with no returners playing the game this time.

It has also been revealed that the Big Brother 25 season has been extended, giving CBS additional episodes to air in primetime.

And in some news from outside the show, a former houseguest blamed a bear for her bad head injury.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.