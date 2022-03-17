Big Brother: Nicole Franzel shares wedding dress photos, videos to celebrate anniversary with Victor Arroyo

Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel met on Big Brother 2016. Pic credit: CBS

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo from Big Brother 18 got married last year and celebrated their first wedding anniversary this week.

Big Brother fans first met Nicole as a member of the BB16 cast, where she was an underdog on a season that featured Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore.

Nicole was invited back to be part of the BB18 cast, where she ended up meeting her future husband. That was Victor’s only season on the show, and he proved to be a competition beast who was hard to vote out of the house.

They weren’t a couple on the show, but soon after that summer season of Big Brother came to a close, Nicole and Victor started seeing each other. CBS viewers then saw them compete on a season of The Amazing Race, and Nicole returned to play on Big Brother: All-Stars 2.

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo celebrate first wedding anniversary

“Happy FIRST Anniversary 👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏽‍♂️ to my pain in the butt 😜, fun, sweet, goofy, handsome, & charming husband! you make me smile everyday & I love you. 💕 thanks for blessing me with our baby Arrow, you’ve given me the best honor in the world and for that I’m so grateful. 🥰 can’t wait to make some more babies—but I need time 😅,” Nicole wrote on an Instagram post that shared video snippets from her wedding with Victor.

“One year ago I married my bff 🤍 I just love our wedding photos. I have 30 more I want to post. 😅” Nicole later wrote on a new Instagram post that shared many beautiful photos from their wedding day.

Victor didn’t make a post of his own on their big anniversary, but he has shared many cute photos of baby Arrow. The one below was posted earlier in the week, and it shows off Arrow wearing some cool sunglasses.

Some more news from the world of Big Brother

Speaking of big days, Big Brother 11 alums Jordan Lloyd and Jeff Schroeder also celebrated their wedding anniversary this week, marking six years since the couple tied the knot.

And that’s not the only great news to come from the world of Big Brother, as BB19 houseguest Jessica Nickson revealed that she is pregnant.

For Big Brother fans looking forward to seeing the house occupied again, the producers are hard at work putting together the BB24 cast for Summer 2022. It should be an all-new group of houseguests trying to win the $750,000 prize.

If the summer is too long to wait, here are rumors of Big Brother alums on a new version of The Challenge that is currently filming.

Big Brother 24 airs on CBS during Summer 2022.