Big Brother needs to bring back the Pressure Cooker

Big Brother 6 featured a Head of Household Competition called Pressure Cooker.

Unlike anything the show had before or since, this was an Endurance Challenge.

Rather than a challenge focused on strength, Pressure Cooker relied upon mental strength.

And since it allowed the houseguests to be so close, it allowed a lot of negotiating.

The premise was simple enough, with the houseguests tasked with holding down a button.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Participants were placed inside a glass box in the backyard, with buttons spread around on the inner walls. The winner would be the last person standing.

The Pressure Cooker on Big Brother 6

Have you ever gone to bed at the start of an Endurance Challenge and woken up early to find out who won?

Big Brother fans who did that during BB6 woke up to learn that the competition was still going.

And this might be why the challenge has never been brought back.

Pressure Cooker lasted 14 hours, with several houseguests doing anything they could to win the Head of Household that week.

Some fans likely remember how Kaysar Ridha cut a deal for safety that was never honored and how the season could have turned out much differently had he not quit the challenge.

The episode where the challenge began also showed how America voted Kaysar back into the game.

Below is a video that showcases a portion of the Pressure Cooker challenge. And for fans who want to watch the episode where it played out, it happened on Big Brother Season 6, Episode 16.

Mystery boxes were available to present prizes or punishments. This was to make the challenge even more difficult.

Host Julie Chen Moonves opened the first box. It contained flies that began to annoy the houseguests.

Big Brother 25 is coming soon to CBS

The reality competition show is celebrating its 25th season this summer, and bringing back a classic challenge like Pressure Cooker would fit the theme.

A television special will also mark the Big Brother anniversary, with players from the past returning to help celebrate.

And as the new season gets closer, an odd BB25 cast rumor surfaced. Whether or not it is true has yet to be seen.

The Big Brother 24 winner shared her thoughts about the new season, and Taylor Hale said she hopes to walk into the house again this summer.

As a reminder, fans who want to watch the Pressure Cooker episode can stream it on Paramount+. It is featured on Big Brother 6, Episode 16, and originally aired on August 13, 2005.

Big Brother 25 debuts on August 2 on CBS.