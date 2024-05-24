Big Brother legend Danielle Reyes wants to play Survivor and The Traitors

Danielle Reyes is ready to compete again on reality television.

Returning for Big Brother: Reindeer Games got the competitive juices flowing for Danielle, and she hopes to appear on TV again.

Big Brother fans met Danielle on Season 3 of the hit summer show. She became a favorite to win but finished as the runner-up when the BB3 jury got to see her Diary Room sessions.

Danielle also appeared on Big Brother: All-Stars (BB7), finishing in sixth place. That season saw Mike “Boogie” Malin become the winner.

CBS tried a new incarnation of its hit reality show this past summer, inviting nine well-known players to compete in a winter spin-off.

Danielle joined Big Brother winners Nicole Franzel, Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, and five other players to compete on the first season of Big Brother: Reindeer Games.

Danielle Reyes wants to compete on more reality TV shows

Responding to a post on social media, Danielle noted that she had been loyal to a fault during her Big Brother appearances.

“You will get your redemption on the Traitors one day hopefully,” responded a fan who also winked.

“Girl can dream…,” Danielle responded.

“Just want to play Survivor, Challenge or Traitors. Clock is ticking, I’m not getting younger,” the Big Brother alum added.

She might miss out on competing on Survivor since host Jeff Probst already revealed new folks will be on the show for the next few seasons.

Jeff did reveal that Survivor 50 will feature returning players, but the theme will likely revolve around Survivor alums from the past.

Being on The Traitors seems possible, as Big Brother alums continue being invited to participate. Cody Calaifore and Rachel Reilly were on the first season, and Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina played on the second season.

Danielle Reyes wants to be on TV again. Pic credit: @DaniHenReyes/X

